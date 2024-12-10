Dappier Releases AskAI to Bring GenAI Integration to the Open Web, Tapping Mark Balabanian as Chief Business Officer

Dappier - Monetizing the shift from pages to agents

AskAI lets any site integrate a branded & monetized AI answer engine for chat, search & content recommendations in just a few clicks

The rise of AI summaries in search engines is dramatically altering referral traffic patterns, so publishers must adapt.” — Mark Balabanian, CBO, Dappier

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dappier , the premier online marketplace for AI content and data rights, has announced the launch of AskAI , a groundbreaking contextual AI answer engine for instantly deploying branded generative AI (GenAI) search and chat experiences across web platforms.Helping to lead go-to-market, the company has appointed Mark Balabanian as Chief Business Officer, leveraging his extensive experience developing media and data markets to introduce Dappier’s full-stack AI monetization solutions.AskAI is a contextual answer engine for publishers seeking to deploy generative AI functionalities fine-tuned with deep understandings of their brand and data. Major social, commerce and discovery platforms such as Facebook, Amazon and Google have integrated GenAI to help users find what they are looking for and increase overall engagement. But only ⅓ of web traffic exists on these leading ‘walled garden’ platforms.The majority of web traffic resides with individual publishers across the open web, and Dappier’s new AskAI answer engine makes it possible for any publisher to deploy and monetize AI across their own properties.With AskAI, publishers can integrate AI functionality that enhances user experiences and drives engagement, including:• Smarter Search Experiences: AI-powered search tools that deliver more relevant and actionable results.• Embeddable Chat & Support Widgets: Personalized, brand-trained AI chat interfaces to provide real-time assistance and improve discovery.• AI-Driven Content Recommendations: Intelligent suggestions that guide users to related pages based on their existing content habits.• Context-Relevant Prompts: AI-generated suggestions embedded within site pages to help users discover valuable information and refine their search.Dappier’s turn-key AskAI answer engine enables publishers to compete with the proprietary ecosystems of walled gardens, ensuring content remains discoverable and monetized in the AI-first future. Publishers that adopt AskAI, can also monetize their content by licensing to third-party AI developers through Dappier’s AI Data Marketplace.Dappier’s new Chief Business Officer, Mark Balabanian, is helping to lead the effort on AskAI, bringing years of adtech expertise in open web and emerging digital media from his leadership roles at Magnite, nToggle and Turn.Mark also has extensive experience building rich partner ecosystems to develop new advertising channels and data markets. At Dappier, Mark will help media and data providers to create new opportunities for monetization through AI agents and content syndication.“Dappier gives publishers and data providers a full stack solution to adopt AI while unlocking new sustainable revenue streams and the future of content monetization,” said Balabanian. “The rise of AI summaries in search engines is dramatically altering referral traffic patterns, so publishers must adapt. AskAI and Dappier’s AI Data Marketplace provide new paradigms for content and data discovery, consumption, syndication and monetization.”AskAI will be adopted by a dynamic network of partnered sites, reaching tens of millions of users. Partners include leading local TV news providers Morgan Murphy Media amongst others, The Publisher Desk, several other local TV news networks reaching millions of web users & leading niche sites like recipe and eco-lifestyle site One Green Planet.To explore how AskAI can boost engagement on your platform, try Dappier today or schedule a demo by visiting dappier.com/demo

Meet AskAI: a Contextual Answer Engine for the Open Web

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.