Monda and Dappier Partner to Ensure DaaS Companies Are Remunerated Fairly in the AI-First World

Monda+ Dappier Partner to Help DaaS Brands Monetize for the AI Web

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dappier , the online marketplace for AI content and data rights, has partnered with Monda , the all-in-one data monetization platform. The partnership will ensure that data-as-a-service (DaaS) providers are visible on platforms used by AI companies to source training data, and that DaaS providers are paid fairly for their content.Dappier is powering the transition from pages to agents in the digital media landscape. The company monetizes content across the AI internet, transforming branded content into AI agents and real-time data models. Dappier’s platform ensures content is discoverable and monetized wherever users are, treating AI queries as the new ad impressions. AI developers, digital news & media publishers, and established data vendors use the platform to monetize their data.“We’re proud to work with Monda to help data orgs grow their business with instant monetization across the growing AI web. Any brand that monetizes content online can now unlock new revenues & ensure content discovery across AI endpoints, tapping Dappier to monetize data attribution whenever their content is used to inform a generative AI response.”- Dan Goikhman, CEO & Cofounder, DappierGrow Data Business Across the AI Web with RAGDappier helps companies monetize their data across the AI web. They can generate a RAG API with Dappier to monetize anytime a connected AI endpoint references or surfaces their content when generating a response.1-Click RAG Data Model CreationDappier generates an easy-to-use RAG API based on companies’ datasets in one click, in real time. Then, companies can license that data to monetize and enhance their own platform with search, chat & AI widgets fine-tuned to their content.Transform Media Brand into a Data BusinessEnsure content discovery across AI endpoints by monetizing data to hundreds of AI developers via Dappier Marketplace. Dappier bridges the gap between digital publishers and the AI Internet.“Our partnership with Dappier is important for data and content providers globally. Dappier is ensuring that data is shared between companies, which is essential for AI development, and that data providers are fairly remunerated and can build healthy data-as-a-service businesses. This is where Dappier’s mission overlaps perfectly with Monda’s, and why I’m excited for our strategic partnership."- Thani Shamsi, Founder and CEO, MondaMonda’s data monetization platform has three key differentiators: Firstly, the product is easy-to-use, enabling business users to create data products and publish them on their own data storefront or data marketplaces in clicks. Secondly, Monda’s all-in-one vertical SaaS approach enables companies to run and manage their entire data business on one platform. Thirdly, customers value Monda’s world-class service and support from an international success team and data monetization experts.The partnership between Monda and Dappier will enable Monda users to sign up for priority onboarding to Dappier. Users can do this securely from their Monda portal within 2 minutes. Learn more about Dappier’s partnership with Monda on their Partner page.About DappierDappier works with leading media brands to build AI-ready data models and license them via the Dappier Marketplace. With 1-click LLM training, media companies can easily create data models and AI agents fine-tuned to their brand’s identity and content. Our easy-to-use RAG APIs enable AI developers to quickly license premium, real-time content, giving them access to reliable data to build more accurate and engaging AI experiences. Dappier is building the infrastructure for the future of AI, bridging the gap between data providers and developers, and powering the transition from pages to agents in the digital media landscape.Learn more: www.dappier.com About MondaMonda is a leading B2B SaaS company in the data-as-a-service industry. Monda’s data all-in-one monetization platform empowers any company to share and monetize their proprietary data safely. The company was founded in 2024 by Thani Shamsi and Richard Hoffmann as a spin-off from Datarade, the largest comparison platform for data providers. With the vision of democratizing data monetization, Monda aims to create a borderless data sharing ecosystem to fuel the AI revolution and accelerate human progress.Learn more: www.monda.ai

