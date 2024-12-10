InventionHome® Inventor Creates Residential and Commercial Sprinkler System for Reducing the Spread of Wildfires

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angella F. of Sacramento, CA is the creator of the Fire Out Sprinkler (FOS), a sprinkler system designed for areas susceptible to wildfires. Multiple sprinklers can be installed in a community or environmental area, utilizing five rotating nozzles on each system. Each system contains a built-in sensor that will automatically activate upon fire detection and dispense water to the surrounding area to prevent the spread of wildfires.Each sprinkler also features a backup system in case there is a power failure, or if the sensor fails. This backup system could be a solar-powered battery that harnesses energy during the day since these structures will be outside. Also, if there is a power failure and the battery fails, there should be a manual ON switch to get the sprinklers working.The FOS will be constructed on a pole like a light pole. One nozzle in the center will be the largest and most powerful. It does not have to rotate but must sprinkle water in all directions up to 90 feet. There will be two rotating sprinkler heads at opposite corner ends of the pole pointing upward and out. These will sprinkle water up to 60 feet. The other two sprinkler heads will be at the lower corner ends of the sprinkler heads and point downward. These should rotate and sprinkle water up to 30 feet. Homeowners and communities can install the system in various locations like around residential homes or businesses, campsites, mountain areas, national parks, and much more. The sprinklers help quickly reduce the chance of wildfire spreading out of control, ultimately reducing the chance of widespread structural and environmental damage.The market for sprinkler systems designed to mitigate the impact of wildfires is growing rapidly due to increasing awareness of wildfire risks, advancements in fire prevention technology, and the growing effects of climate change. The market size is estimated in the hundreds of millions globally with an expected growth rate of 8-10% over the next decade driven by investments in wildfire mitigation technologies. Currently, there are several sprinkler units available like roof mounted devices, perimeter devices, portable devices, and the like.While these current devices are useful, large, widespread fires may take weeks to combat, ultimately causing serious damage, injury, and death. Increasing numbers of annual wildfires in certain areas of the world are problematic, and people need quicker methods of dealing with the fire before it spreads out of control. The Fire Out Sprinkler is innovative and versatile, providing homeowners, businesses, and government entities with a highly effective and efficient sprinkler unit that could curb wildfire spread through its five individual rotating nozzles and other advanced features. This product would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.Angella filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Fire Out Sprinkler product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Fire Out Sprinkler can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

