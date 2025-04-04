InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Hands-Free Flashlight for Maximum Convenience

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gary B. of Post Falls, ID is the creator of The Bite Bright, a multipurpose flashlight that can be comfortably held in the mouth, allowing users to keep both hands free for tasks that require precision and focus. The flashlight is designed for convenience and efficiency and maintains a truly hands-free lighting solution for anyone requiring a flashlight for a task.Bite Bright addresses a common issue faced by mechanics, DIY enthusiasts, and professionals working in dark or tight spaces: the challenge of holding a flashlight while keeping both hands available. Traditional handheld flashlights limit mobility, and while some users resort to holding small flashlights in their mouths, this can be uncomfortable and even damaging to teeth. The Bite Bright solves this problem with its innovative design featuring a soft silicone covering that ensures a comfortable and safe grip without causing dental discomfort.Key features of the invention include:• Hands-Free Operation: securely held in the mouth to provide effortless illumination without interfering with work.• Soft Silicone Mouthpiece: prevents injury or discomfort, ensuring a safe and ergonomic fit.• Bright, Efficient Lighting: equipped with four high-powered LEDs encased in durable plastic housing to provide optimal visibility in dark environments.• Wearable Convenience: hangs on a string around the neck for quick and easy access when needed.• Waterproof & Rechargeable: built for durability and long-lasting use, making it perfect for a wide range of working conditions.• Magnetic Storage Feature: easily attachable to metal surfaces for convenient storage when not in use.Whether fixing a household appliance, working under a car, or navigating a power outage, the versatile flashlight gives people freedom to work without compromising their hands. Perfect for mechanics, technicians, outdoor adventurers, and anyone else who needs reliable, hands-free illumination, The Bite Bright is set to become an essential tool for professionals and hobbyists alike.Gary filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Bite Bright product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in The Bite Bright can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

