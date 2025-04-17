InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Ultimate Pool Protection Against Clogs and Costly Repairs

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Douglas F. of Wetumpka, AL is the creator of the Skimmer Saver, a simple yet powerful solution designed to prevent debris like leaves, twigs, frogs, snakes, and even pool toys from clogging a skimmer basket. The device helps save time, stress, and potentially costly pump repairs. Positioned on the pool deck and resting into the water, the Skimmer Saver effectively covers the intake opening to your skimmer basket. By stopping debris before it enters the filtration system, it ensures your pool pump runs efficiently and without interruption. The Skimmer Saver will also prevent your pool pump from burning up to increase its longevity and prevent premature replacements.Pool owners should never have to babysit their skimmer baskets all day just to avoid damaging their equipment. Skimmer Saver puts the control back in your hands and keeps the debris out. Key features of the invention include:• Prevents Damage: stops leaves, frogs, snakes, and other debris from clogging the filter intake basket and burning out your pump.• Universal Fit: designed to fit skimmer openings approximately 10–14 inches wide.• Durable & Weather-Resistant: made from UV-resistant plastic and high-quality mesh screen—no rust, no deterioration.• Accessible Design: lightweight and easy to remove or place, making it ideal for elderly or handicapped individuals.• Low Maintenance, High Reward: keeps your pool pump running smoothly without constant cleaning or filter checks.Crafted with practicality in mind, Skimmer Saver features a frame made of UV-resistant plastic and a wide, sturdy mesh screen that blocks debris from entering from the front or sides. With dimensions that make it both compact and effective, this pool accessory offers effortless protection whether you're at home or away on vacation.The Skimmer Saver is a smart, durable solution for every pool owner who’s tired of dealing with clogged skimmers and risky pump failures. Designed for ease of use, long-lasting performance, and peace of mind, the Skimmer Saver helps keep pools cleaner and pool equipment safer—all without constant monitoring.Markets associated with swimming pool equipment and pool maintenance are valued between $8.08- and $12.5-billion and expected to reach upward of $20.1-billion by 2030. Residential and commercial pool owners are looking to make maintenance easier and more convenient. Products like the Skimmer Saver would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.Douglas was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Skimmer Saver product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Skimmer Saver can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com or purchase the device directly from Walmart at https://www.walmart.com/ip/Skimmer-Saver-by-Fischer/15373123219 . Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

