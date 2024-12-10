Tinuiti Welcomes New EVP, Managing Director, Enterprise and SVP, Strategic Planning

Tinuiti new hires

The largest independent performance marketing agency enhances client servicing and strategic planning practice with two new leadership appointments

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinuiti , the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, today announced the appointments of Daniele Renda as EVP, Managing Director, Enterprise, and Michael Martinez as SVP of Strategic Planning. Renda will report to Chief Client Officer Diana DiGuido, while Martinez will report to Tavo Castro, EVP of Strategic Planning and Investments.Daniele Renda, EVP, Managing Director, Enterprise: As Managing Director of Enterprise, Renda will be responsible for co-leading Tinuiti’s Enterprise portfolio with Andrea Snyder, EVP, Managing Director. Together, they will manage a diverse mix of complex U.S. and global brands, ensuring that their omnichannel strategies and activations align with client objectives. Renda’s role will involve driving growth through strategic guidance, fostering deeper client relationships, and ensuring operational excellence across the portfolio. She will also play a key role in advancing broader business goals, supporting the agency’s vision while maintaining a high standard of client service and performance. Renda brings extensive leadership experience to Tinuiti, having previously served as SVP and Managing Partner at Brainlabs, where she oversaw the Enterprise business in North America. Daniele brings over 23 years of experience in the agency space, including more than 12 years at iProspect/dentsu Media, where she served as EVP and Managing Director. In this role, she oversaw a team of over 200 and led large-scale client accounts such as LinkedIn and Intel, along with other global brands in the travel, hospitality, and financial services sectors.Michael Martinez, SVP, Strategic Planning: Martinez will oversee the agency's Strategic Planning Capability, driving consumer insights, integrated channel planning, and communications strategies for clients and new business pitches through Tinuiti’s audience and media planning approach TAPS. Martinez will align strategy across teams while shaping Tinuiti’s communications and media planning practice, driving talent development, and enhancing strategic planning competencies .With over 20 years of marketing experience across both independent agencies and major holding companies, Martinez has held leadership roles at Dentsu, OMG, and Publicis Groupe. Most recently, he led West Coast accounts at Publicis Groupe's Starcom, managing a diverse team of more than 50 members across the U.S., UK, Canada, and Australia.Diana DiGuido, Chief Client Officer, said: “Daniele brings over 23 years of agency experience and a deep expertise in leading complex, high-growth accounts at every stage of their development. Her proven track record of delivering impactful results and her passion for building and nurturing long-term client relationships make her a key asset to our Enterprise team. In her role as Managing Director, she will drive strategic growth for Tinuiti’s Enterprise portfolio, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients and deliver excellence across both U.S. and global markets. As we look toward 2025, Daniele’s leadership will be instrumental in driving new opportunities and growth for our clients!”Tavo Castro, EVP, Strategic Planning and Investments, said: “Mike has a deep appreciation for truly consumer-centric strategy and planning, combining data-driven analysis with human insights to maximize business impact. But what really sets him apart is his ability to build and lead high-performing teams that push the envelope of innovation, critical as we seek to maximize the impact of our Bliss Point technologies across our clients and deliver our “next-best customer” approach to audience-based strategy and planning.”These appointments bookend a milestone 2024 for Tinuiti, including innovative client work, continued growth, and notable industry recognition. Most recently, the agency received the highest possible scores in the Media Planning, Measurement and Attribution, and Pricing Flexibility and Transparency criteria among the most significant media management services providers in The Forrester Wave™: Media Management Services, Q4 2024 . The report specifically cited Tinuiti’s “next best customer” approach and focus on business impact.Earlier this year, Tinuiti underwent a structural redesign to a client-centric model, introduced new brand positioning to reflect its full-funnel capabilities and product-led approach, and officially launched Bliss Point by Tinuiti, the agency’s proprietary technology suite. This period of rapid change has also been marked by robust growth and impressive client wins. Over the past year, Tinuiti’s Media Agency of Record revenue has tripled, demonstrating that its product-driven, full-funnel performance model is exactly what brands need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.