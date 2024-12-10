EPILECTRA Author Transforms Disability into Superability with Two New Honors

Sue Seserman, Creator of Graphic Novel Series, Addresses Northwestern University and Is Named Ambassador for Invisible Disabilities® Association

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sue Seserman, author of the groundbreaking graphic novel series, Epilectra, about a team of modern superheroes with disabilities they transform into superabilities, was doubly honored this fall – as a speaker for her alma mater Northwestern University and as an Ambassador for Invisible Disabilities® Association (IDA).

The November 20th Northwestern speaking engagement was part of the Alumni Authors’ CATalogue Talk that features authors/graduates from the university. Willie the Wildcat is the school’s mascot. Seserman graduated from Northwestern with a Bachelors in Communications in 1985 and a Masters in Journalism in 1987. She shared highlights from her personal disability journey and how it led her to write the graphic novel Epilectra with more than 100 Zoom participants.

Seserman is also excited to announce that just earlier this month she was invited to become an Ambassador for Invisible Disabilities® Association (IDA), a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Seserman, who manages two invisible disabilities herself – epilepsy and type 1 diabetes – knows first-hand how invisible disabilities significantly impact one’s daily life.

"We are thrilled to be represented by outstanding Ambassadors at IDA like Sue Seserman,” said Wayne Connell, Founder, President and CEO of IDA. “Her passion for education and bringing awareness to invisible disabilities such as epilepsy and diabetes helps foster a climate of understanding from family and friends, as well as acceptance from the community at large."

IDA Ambassadors commit to supporting the mission of IDA of encouraging, educating and connecting people and organizations touched by illness, pain and disability around the globe. Ambassadors generally have significant networks and social platforms and are leaders within their communities.

“27% of adults in the US live with disabilities and 57% of adults have a chronic illness,” added Connell. “IDA Ambassadors provide the much needed compassion and empathy and oftentimes voices for the people whose 80% of disabilities and illnesses are invisible.”

“I’m thankful for the recognition from my alma mater, Northwestern, as well as from IDA,” says Seserman. “I’m proud to celebrate disability empowerment, and to help people understand that their difference can, in fact, be their strength. It’s this concept that motivated me to write Epilectra.”

Epilectra is Seserman’s graphic novel about a team of modern superheroes with different disabilities they transform into superabilities to make the world a better place. Epilectra, the team leader, has epilepsy and harnesses the seizure-causing electricity in her brain to shoot through her fingertips as lightning. The other heroes in the series’ first two books are Epilectra’s younger brother, Logan, who has paraplegia and is an engineering savant; her best friend, Insulator, who has type 1 diabetes and is “insulated” from outside dangers; Aupticus, who has autism and can engage neuroplasticity when he makes direct eye contact; C.P., who has cerebral palsy and sends muscle freezing delta waves from the base of his ancient cane; and Endo-Girl, who has endometriosis and channels the excess blood in her system to her muscles, resulting in super-strength and hot pink skin.

The series offers a fresh interpretation of the traditional comic book superhero as fallible, educates about disability in an easy to digest manner, and seamlessly encourages conversation about this difficult topic. Epilectra Book 1 is 8.5” x 11”, nearly 200 pages in length, and features four-color illustrations by former Disney artist, Jayme Brown. It’s available on Amazon.com and at https://www.epilectra.com/buynow.

