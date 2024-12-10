AEIC Launches Center for Operational Excellence to Support Data-Driven Decision-Making for Electric Utility Industry

AEIC Ops Center

DOE-funded initiatives will focus on improving electric distribution system planning practices

All aspects of the electric industry, from regulations to the grid itself, are evolving at a rapidly increasing rate, and utilities are responding with creative, advanced solutions.” — Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC) has launched a new non-profit organization called the Center for Operational Excellence (Ops Center), a one-stop resource for authoritative information to empower the electric utility industry to overcome operational challenges and harness new opportunities.Through strategic workshops, AEIC member projects, publications, and other resources that are interconnected, the OpsCenter's ( www.aeicopscenter.org ) goal is to enable operational excellence across the North American electricity industry. The Ops Center will focus on holistic approaches to data-driven decision-making, coordination, and impactful results that support the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Integrated System Planning and Operations Data Strategy Framework “All aspects of the electric industry, from regulations to the grid itself, are evolving at a rapidly increasing rate, and utilities are responding with creative, advanced solutions,” said Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC. “It’s imperative that industry stakeholders have access to this information so they can make informed decisions. We see that as a key role for the Ops Center.”AEIC is recognized as the place for electric utility operations leaders to come together to share knowledge, collaborate, and provide guidance to the industry. The Ops Center will provide an opportunity for AEIC members to deepen their existing connections and develop new ones by involving non-member companies and industry stakeholders in projects.The Ops Center, in partnership with the DOE will lead a three-year project to improve electric distribution system planning practices. The objective of this work is to provide AEIC’s utility member organizations and the broader industry with streamlined, engaging, and practical methods for accessing, understanding, and implementing key information and industry best practices.“This effort will broaden DOE’s ability to reach key stakeholders in this area by leveraging AEIC's existing member network and expertise in hosting and facilitating workshops,” said Joe Paladino, a senior advisor in DOE’s Office of Electricity. “This initiative aims to ensure more effective operational coordination and to drive actionable results in utility management.”The Ops Center will host a series of Critical Action Forum workshops dedicated to developing a specific aspect of the overarching strategic goals around integrated system planning and operations. Workshop findings will be interconnected to develop a comprehensive set of resources and tools for implementation across the utility sector.“We understand the evolving complexities that utility leaders face in managing expansive operational data and adapting to new technologies,” said Elizabeth Cook, AEIC’s Vice President of Technical Strategy and Director of the Ops Center Critical Issue Forums. “Our forums will provide a platform where utility professionals can collaborate, exchange insights, identify common industry gaps, and adopt best practices aimed at fostering a seamless transition to new energy sources.”Over the three-year grant period, the Ops Center will host six Critical Action Forums with a target of 12 to more than 25 participating utilities with the goal of facilitating future working sessions with industry operations leaders to close identified gaps.About AEICAEIC brings together the electric utility industry’s leading operations experts to rise to challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide.Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry’s leading authority for operational excellence. Today, AEIC’s members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/

