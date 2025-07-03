Refried Apparel Announces Multi-year License Agreement with NHL to Upcycle Merchandise into Unique Handcrafted Fan Gear

New York Islanders Crew Crop Sweatshirt with Tote Bag Chicago Blackhawks Duffel Bag

NEW BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refried Apparel , a sustainable apparel brand and solutions provider, today announced it has signed a multi-year upcycling agreement with the National Hockey League (NHL).Under the terms of the agreement, Refried will provide upcycle design and manufacturing services to the League and its 32 teams and retail partners to transform unsalable NHL-branded merchandise and excess clothing inventory into a wide array of unique, handcrafted fan apparel and accessories.This new license agreement represents a league-wide expansion of Refried Apparel’s successful local upcycling programs with several NHL teams, including the New York Islanders, San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild, Washington Capitals, and St. Louis Blues. Refried’s upcycled line of NHL apparel will include a variety of one-of-a-kind, handcrafted women’s and men’s apparel styles, as well as a large assortment of bags and accessory items.“In the sports industry, it is not uncommon for fan gear to become unsalable or obsolete as a result of player trades, hot market trends, uniform changes, and rebranding initiatives. At the retail level, damaged/soiled goods, customer returns, broken size runs, and one-offs can also contribute to a significant amount of dead-stock inventory,” said Mark Litos, Refried Apparel. “Refried’s large-scale upcycling capabilities offer an environmentally responsible strategy that breathes new life into merchandise that might otherwise be discarded as waste.Through its license agreement with the NHL and other professional sports organizations, Refried Apparel is leading the upcycle surge to make the sustainable circular model a standard industry best practice.Refried’s reimagined and unique line of apparel and accessories will be sold in a wide range of retail outlets including the NHL NYC Shop flagship store, team pro shops, and through brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retailers. For more information on Refried Apparel, visit https://refriedapparel.com/

