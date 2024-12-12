National Life Group breaks giving record: $914k donated to 595 nonprofits through employee donation match program

National Life Group employees routinely volunteer at the Vermont Foodbank, pictured above

National Life Group, known for its commitment to financial security and community giving, achieves milestone in corporate philanthropy through “Share the Good.”

For more than 20 years the National Life Group team has been sharing the good and feeding our Vermont neighbors by partnering with the Vermont Foodbank...Do Good, indeed.” — John Sayles, Vermont Foodbank CEO

MONTPELIER, VT, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Life Group , known for its commitment to financial security and community giving, has achieved a new milestone in its corporate philanthropy, donating $913,940 to 595 nonprofits nationwide through its annual employee donation matching program, “Share the Good.”During the month of November, National Life Group employees, directors, and retirees contributed $455,470 with the National Life Group Foundation matching each gift up to $2,000 and including an additional $3,000 in support.Since its inception, the Share the Good program has raised more than $6 million to benefit thousands of employee-selected charities across the U.S.The top five organizations to receive donations will be:-Vermont Foodbank-Central Vermont Humane Society-The Renita Marshall Helping Hands Foundation-Humane Society of Chittenden County-St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital“For more than 20 years the National Life Group team has been sharing the good and feeding our Vermont neighbors by partnering with the Vermont Foodbank,” Vermont Foodbank CEO John Sayles said. “Our kids are our future, and when they don’t grow up with proper access to nourishing food, we’re all missing opportunities for stronger communities. The National Life Group team is feeding kids today and creating a food secure future for Vermont. Do Good, indeed.”Supporting Communities Nationwide Through Employee Giving ProgramsShare the Good began as a United Way campaign in 2008 and expanded in 2010 to allow employees to select their own charitable recipients. In 2015, the National Life Group Foundation introduced a dollar-for-dollar match up to $2,000. Vermont Foodbank consistently ranks as the top recipient, and participation in the program has steadily increased over the past six years.“The most meaningful part of Share the Good is that National Life Group employees donate to the causes they care about,” said Beth Rusnock, President of the National Life Group Foundation. “We’re proud to see the program grow and empower our teammates to make a positive impact in their communities.”About the National Life Group FoundationThe National Life Group Foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations, with a focus on supporting causes related to childhood hunger, youth mental health, and community development, primarily in central and northern Vermont and the Dallas, Texas area, where the company has offices. Eligible organizations must be 501(c)(3) public charities exempt from income taxes under the Internal Revenue Code as well as schools. Learn more here about National Life Group’s corporate philanthropy with programs that include LifeChanger of the Year, a commitment to ending childhood hunger, social responsibility and supporting children’s mental health, among others.About National Life GroupNational Life Group has been providing financial security and peace of mind since 1848. Headquartered in Montpelier, Vermont, National Life Group is committed to helping individuals and families plan for their future while making a positive impact on communities. Learn more at NationalLife.com.National Life Groupis a trade name of National Life Insurance Company, founded in Montpelier, Vermont, in 1848, Life Insurance Company of the Southwest, Addison, Texas, chartered in 1955, and their affiliates. Each company of National Life Group is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations. Life Insurance Company of the Southwest is not an authorized insurer in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York.

