Moffat County School District Awarded Grant to Contribute to Capital Project

CRAIG, CO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moffat County School District will receive a significant boost to their capital projects fund next year, as the district was awarded a $1,574,095 BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) Grant through the Colorado Department of Education.The award announcement was made Wednesday, Dec. 4. BEST is a matching grant, and districts are designated matching percentages depending on a number of factors. MCSD will match $1,395,895, for a total project cost of $2,969,991.This funding is budgeted to substantially overhaul and upgrade Heating, Ventilation and Cooling at Moffat County High School and Sunset Elementary School. This project will replace overwhelmingly outdated equipment at both schools, and will also add cooling to both facilities.The district’s intention is to make this Phase 1 in a district-wide HVAC overhaul, leveraging future opportunities to fund similar projects at all its buildings. But this opportunity to improve the environments for 700-800 students and their teachers and staff, not to mention become significantly more energy-efficient while replacing beyond-end-of-life equipment is exciting.Moffat County School District will continue to maximize its opportunities to fund facilities projects, which remain a significant priority in a district with aging buildings and limited resources. The district’s top priority is to educate and inspire students to thrive, and the environments in which those activities take place are critical to their success.Moffat County students, teachers and staff, and community members deserve excellent, clean, safe, updated, attractive places to learn, work, play and connect. Pursuing competitive grant opportunities like BEST is part of how we achieve that vision, together with other funding opportunities from many sources outside of our normal operating budget.ABOUT MOFFAT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTMCSD is located primarily in Craig, Colorado, in the northwest corner of the state, and serves students and families throughout the county. The district's mission is to educate and inspire students to thrive in an environment of change. MCSD Belief Statements: All students can learn; the district can provide multiple paths for students to demonstrate success; collaboration among all stakeholders fosters innovation; students, staff, families, and the community all play vital roles in the success and growth of MCSD. For more information, click here: https://www.moffatsd.org/en-US

