ATLANTA - Kim Patton-Johnson is the new Director of Field Services for the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Patton-Johnson previously served as the Deputy Director of Clemency for the Board.

Executive Director Chris Barnett says Patton-Johnson’s career achievements are impressive.

“Kim Patton-Johnson has served in many capacities for the parole board giving her the experience necessary to lead the Field Services Division. Every stop of her career results in a better office or unit and a more effective State Board of Pardons and Paroles overall,” states Barnett.

As Director of Field Services, Patton-Johnson will oversee Board operations as it relates to parole compliance for the state of Georgia. The Field Services Division ensures that parole violations, as identified by the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, are quickly addressed by the Board in the interest of public safety.

“I am excited about this opportunity to serve as the Director of Field Services for the Parole Board. Contributing to the successful transition of people from incarceration to the community is paramount to public safety. We will continue to focus on compliance and providing offenders with tools to benefit their continued successful reentry,” states Patton-Johnson.

Patton-Johnson began her career at the Parole Board in 1992 as a Parole Officer. Promotions followed to Warrant Specialist, Field Operations Officer, and Senior Field Operations Officer. She held a position in public affairs and was appointed Director of Government Relations in 2015. In 2019, Patton-Johnson was promoted to Deputy Director of the Clemency Division leading the agency’s investigations and pardon units.

The Field Services Division includes the GCIC (Georgia Crime Information Center) Unit, the Violations Unit, the Interstate Compact Unit and the Scanning and Imaging Unit.

For more information about the State Board of Pardons and Paroles visit www.pap.georgia.gov or contact [email protected].