FAA and EASA Pledge to Support Safe and Secure Civil Aviation Activities

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) signed a Declaration of Intent to continue to foster and enrich its partnership to support safe and secure civil aviation activities. Leaders from the FAA and EASA discussed the renewed commitment at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) 80th Anniversary of Chicago Convention.  
 
 “Aviation safety and modernization is a joint effort that requires collaboration with our international partners,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. “Emerging technologies are transforming the global aviation system and require constant collaboration to reevaluate and adapt our strategic direction as new challenges and opportunities present themselves. Efforts like this Declaration of Intent help bring it all together.”
 
“Building on the EU-US Agreement on cooperation in the regulation of civil aviation safety, this Declaration of Intent will generate a new momentum in our EASA-FAA relationship and allow for better alignment on the priorities voiced by the global aeronautical industry,” said Florian Guillermet, Executive Director of EASA.
 
Under the Declaration, the FAA and EASA agree to share knowledge and best practices on safety data and risk management, cybersecurity and emerging technologies, innovation, research, and sustainability, as well as seek regulatory alignment where possible. Both organizations will also collaborate to provide technical assistance to regions across the globe.  

