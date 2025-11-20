U.S. Transportation Secretary Duffy and FAA Administrator Bedford Announce $10,000 Award for Employees Who Kept U.S. Skies Safe During Democrats’ Shutdown

Thursday, November 20, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Bryan Bedford today announced that 776 air traffic controllers and technicians will receive a $10,000 award for their patriotic work to ensure the safety of the skies during the Democrats’ 44-day government shutdown.

The recognition follows President Donald Trump’s directive to honor air traffic personnel who came in to work day-in and day-out to keep the National Airspace System (NAS) running despite Democrats repeatedly voting against their pay.

“These patriotic men and women never missed a beat and kept the flying public safe throughout the shutdown,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “Democrats may not care about their financial well-being, but President Trump does. This award is an acknowledgement of their dedication and a heartfelt appreciation for going above and beyond in service to the nation.”

“I am profoundly proud and grateful for the air traffic personnel who worked during extraordinary operational challenges to keep the NAS running safely during the longest government shutdown,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “Their dedication represents the highest levels of public service.”

The award will be sent to those employees who maintained perfect attendance during the shutdown. Recipients will receive an automated notification during the week of November 24. Recipients will receive their payment no later than December 9.

