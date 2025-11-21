FAA Expects Busiest Thanksgiving Travel Period in 15 Years

Friday, November 21, 2025

Washington, D.C.- The Federal Aviation Administration is gearing up for the busy Thanksgiving travel time and is ready to get more than 360,000 flights to their destinations.

We expect this Thanksgiving holiday travel period to be the busiest in 15 years, with Tuesday, Nov. 25 being the peak travel day with more than 52,000 flights.

“Thanks to the dedication of our air traffic controllers and every FAA employee, we are ready for the holiday rush and take pride in helping travelers reach their friends and families during this important time of year,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “I am deeply grateful to our entire FAA team. Even through a period of record-high traffic, their unwavering commitment keeps the system running safely.”

Air traffic controllers will use a variety of strategies to help flights move safely through the national airspace. For holiday travel tips and information, check out our newly updated Holiday Travel page. There you can learn how to plan ahead and pack safe. You can also read about the Department of Transportation’s new campaign on civility in the air. Remember to be patient, be kind and follow crewmember instructions.