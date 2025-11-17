Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy Delivers $20 Million for Duluth Air Traffic Control Tower

Monday, November 17, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced an additional $20 million to replace the aging air traffic control tower at Duluth International Airport — a major step toward delivering long-overdue safety and infrastructure upgrades in northern Minnesota.

The project, with an anticipated total cost of $66 million, will replace the existing tower with a modern facility designed to improve safety and efficiency at the airport. The FAA previously awarded $16.8 million in funds from the Airport Terminal Program.

“During my visit in August, I saw firsthand the critical need to replace Duluth’s aging air traffic control tower — one of the oldest still used in the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. “This $20 million investment moves the project closer to construction and ensures controllers will have the modern equipment they need to keep air travel safe. This administration is delivering real results for communities like Duluth.”

The existing tower, built in the 1950s, is the third-oldest in the country. The new tower will be double the height of the existing one and give controllers improved sight lines to the airfield.

“Duluth International Airport has seen remarkable growth over the past decade, with over 150,000 flights last year and increasing traffic throughout 2025,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “Managing a mix of commercial flights, Air National Guard missions, and flight training operations across a complex runway layout demands top-tier facilities. This new tower will give our controllers what they need to keep operations safe and efficient as the airport continues to serve the region.”

This new funding will allow Duluth to move forward with the project in a single construction phase rather than two, saving more than $5 million by eliminating the need for phased work.

Additional Information:

Secretary Duffy visited the Duluth tower in August alongside Rep. Pete Stauber to assess the facility and highlight the Administration’s commitment to strengthening aviation infrastructure in regional communities. Sen. Amy Klobuchar has also been a strong advocate for the project and has supported efforts to secure federal investment.

Today’s award is funded through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Airport Terminal Program, which supports modernization and safety improvements at airports and air traffic control facilities across the country.

