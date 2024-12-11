NTI Launches New Commercial Refrigeration Training Course in Phoenix to Meet Growing Industry Demand

A state approved trade school offering training programs in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical NTI’s Commercial Refrigeration Training program is designed to prepare students with in-depth knowledge and hands-on skills essential for successful careers in the expanding field of commercial refrigeration.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Technical Institute (NTI), a state approved trade school offering training programs in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical, announces the official launch of its Commercial Refrigeration Training program at its Phoenix location. This specialized course is designed to prepare students with in-depth knowledge and hands-on skills essential for successful careers in the expanding field of commercial refrigeration.In support of this new program, refrigeration equipment was donated by industry leaders, Hussmann; AMS Group, which includes Dover Foods and Hill Phoenix; and Absolute Zero Refrigeration. These contributions provide students with access to state-of-the-art, industry-standard equipment, and ensures students train on the same systems they will encounter in the field.“We have already beta tested this program, running several sessions over the past months. Students have responded enthusiastically and were ready to work in the field when they graduated,” said Jeff Kozloski, Phoenix Campus Director.Preparing StudentsNTI’s Commercial Refrigeration Training course covers a wide range of industry-focused topics, from maintaining food quality and safety through advanced refrigeration technologies to implementing energy-efficient practices.Commercial refrigeration systems are vital for hospitality and retail industries handling perishable goods, including supermarkets, restaurants, and food-related businesses. The two-month course equips students with the technical expertise to diagnose, repair, and optimize refrigeration systems for energy efficiency and regulatory compliance, with a curriculum that emphasizes energy-efficient practices and technological innovations to keep students at the forefront of industry developments.Career Options to PursueGraduates of NTI’s program will be qualified for a range of careers, including:• Refrigeration Technician - With the growing food & beverage industry in Phoenix and nationwide, the demand for skilled refrigeration technicians has surged. Technicians are crucial in maintaining optimal storage conditions to preserve product quality and reduce waste.• Maintenance Engineer - Graduates may also pursue careers as maintenance engineers, where they will perform regular inspections, preventive maintenance, and repairs to ensure the longevity and efficiency of commercial refrigeration systems.• Refrigeration Business Owner - Equipped with knowledge of eco-friendly and energy-efficient technologies, NTI graduates will be positioned to develop innovative refrigeration solutions that meet the increasing demand for sustainability in the commercial sector.“Now is the time to consider a career in the trades. With a growing population and the addition of new restaurants, the skills trade gap in Phoenix is wider than ever. The food industry sector urgently needs skilled workers, creating excellent opportunities for those interested in learning,” added Kozloski.For more information about NTI’s Commercial Refrigeration Training course, please visit https://www.ntitraining.com/phoenix-commercial-refrigeration-program/ or contact (480) 591-4000.About NTI:Established in 2003, NTI ( www.ntitraining.com ) is a state approved trade school with campuses in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Houston offering fast-track training in HVAC, plumbing and electrical. NTI’s mission is to produce problem solving, creative thinking graduates who possess industry-standard knowledge and skills for a long-term, promising career. NTI offers both in-person and hybrid training options, including a Fusion Training Program consisting of both online and practical lab classes with weekend or weekday tracks and morning or evening classes available. In 2019, 2020 and 2022 NTI was honored as “The Best Trade School” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and one of the fastest growing companies for 2020, 2021 and 2022 by Inc. 5000. For more information go to www.NTItraining.com or email info@ntitraining.com.

