Emerging Startup Adventura Gaming to Launch New Casino Table Game, Penn & Teller Casino Monte

Adventura Gaming to Launch New Casino Table Game, Penn & Teller Casino Monte

First celebrity branded casino table game of its kind to debut at Rio Hotel & Casino on March 3

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adventura Gaming , a new boutique gaming company pioneering branded casino games that blend world renowned celebrities and brands with cutting-edge gameplay, is launching its casino table game, Penn & Teller Casino Monte, on March 3 at Rio Hotel & Casino . Creating an innovative table game experience with the beloved and iconic Penn & Teller, the game is poised to attract valuable new audiences to casinos as the first celebrity branded casino table game of its kind.“We couldn’t be more proud to officially announce Adventura Gaming to the industry with the launch of our Penn & Teller Casino Monte, a groundbreaking table game that merges entertainment, innovation and the magic of one of the world’s most iconic duos,” said David Anthony, president and cofounder at Adventura Gaming. “By combining engaging gameplay with a celebrity brand that resonates with audiences outside of slot machines, we’re creating a fresh and exciting experience for players while delivering added value to casino operators,” added Cinnamon Booth, Adventura Gaming’s executive vice president and cofounder.“Casino Monte is a brand-new table game that’s fiendishly fun,” remarked Penn Jillette, one half of the storied Penn & Teller duo. “When Adventura introduced us to this new casino table game concept, it quickly became clear—not only could we learn it and play it, but it was genuinely fun. I thought if we can learn it, anyone can, and they’ll have a great time doing it.”As soon as they saw its engaging mechanics, Adventura Gaming was immediately captivated by its potential, and moved decisively to license and refine the game. Anthony and Booth said they’ve “loved the idea of Penn & Teller going all the way back to their three-card game shenanigans in Run DMC’s Tricky music video. So of course, we knew right away they were the only ones we wanted to partner with.”Drawing in an audience with internationally recognized celebrity magicians Penn & Teller, and its original patented gameplay, Penn & Teller Casino Monte allows players to place a bet on ‘Penn,’ ‘&’ or ‘Teller’ and the higher the card, the better the chances to win.About Adventura GamingAdventura Gaming is a boutique gaming company specializing in the development of branded casino games. The company collaborates with leading brands to create unique and engaging gaming experiences that blend creativity with cutting-edge technology. With a strong focus on innovation and seamless brand integration, Adventura Gaming delivers captivating content designed to enhance player engagement and provide value to casino operators. For more information, visit www.adventuragaming.com About Penn & TellerCelebrating 50 years together, Penn & Teller have redefined magic with their blend of comedy, illusion and skepticism. From busking in Philadelphia to sold-out Broadway runs and a record-breaking Las Vegas residency at Rio Hotel & Casino, they remain one of the most iconic acts in entertainment. Their hit series Penn & Teller: Fool Us! is the longest-running magic show on television, and their work includes Emmy-winning specials, the BAFTA-nominated documentary Tim’s Vermeer and appearances on The Simpsons, Friends and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Honored with the Academy of Magical Arts’ Masters Fellowship in 2024, they have also raised millions for charities including Aid for AIDS Nevada, Opportunity Village and the American Red Cross, all while continuing to push the boundaries of magic and comedy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.