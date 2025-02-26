National Technical Institute Creates Centralized Career Services to Empower Student Success

A state-approved trade school with campuses in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Houston offering fast-track training in HVAC, plumbing and electrical Nanci Munoz, appointed Career Services Advisor at NTI NTI Electrical Board

New Department Debuts to Standardize Job Placement Support Across Campuses

With Nanci leading our new Career Services Department, our graduates will have the guidance and connections they need to secure high-demand roles and build successful careers from day one.” — Ryan Woodward, CEO of NTI

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Technical Institute NTI ), a state-approved trade school with campuses in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Houston offering fast-track training in HVAC, plumbing and electrical, launched its first centralized Career Services Department. This initiative reflects NTI’s commitment to providing consistent, high-quality career support to ensure graduates are well-prepared for the workforce.Nanci Munoz, an experienced career services professional with a background in career development, employer relations, and recruitment, has been appointed as the Career Services Advisor to lead this department across all campuses. She has been tasked with developing and implementing impactful career services programs, building strong industry partnerships, and creating workshops tailored to technical career paths. Nanci plans to utilize data analytics to optimize student success and drive organizational improvements, drawing on her background in recruiting.“This marks an exciting shift in how we support our students’ transition to rewarding careers,” said Munoz. “By strengthening our career services offerings, we can provide a more dedicated, structured and effective approach to job placement, helping graduates from all campuses achieve success in their chosen trades.”Previously, each NTI campus managed job placement and career support independently, with campus directors overseeing basic assistance such as resume preparation, job placement tracking, and potential employer outreach. The creation of this centralized department expands NTI’s career services to ensure all students receive consistent, high-quality career support, including mock interview sessions, targeted outreach to industry employers, graduate tracking and reporting, and enhanced student engagement through classroom presentations and career workshops.“I have recognized firsthand Nanci’s dedication to student success and her deep understanding of recruiting and career development,” said Rick Jackson, COO of NTI. “Her passion for providing students with the tools they need to succeed makes her the ideal leader for our new Career Services Department.”Prior to this role, Munoz served as NTI’s Director of First Impressions, where she enhanced campus operations through student engagement and industry partnerships. She also has experience as an Associate Recruiter at Top Talent Inc., where she specialized in sourcing and screening candidates for Fortune 500 and 1000 companies. Her expertise in career services program development and data-driven job placement strategies makes her a strong fit for this role.A Growing NeedThese developments come at a time of growing demand for trade careers, driven by factors such as the high cost of college and the mass retirement of Baby Boomers. NTI’s accelerated programs, which allow students to graduate in as little as 12-16 weeks, position the school as a leader in preparing skilled professionals for an evolving workforce.“The trades need skilled workers now more than ever,” added Ryan Woodward, CEO of NTI. “With Nanci leading our new Career Services Department, our graduates will have the guidance and connections they need to secure high-demand roles and build successful careers from day one.”NTI has established itself as a pioneer in trade education, offering affordable tuition, flexible financing options, and fast-track training programs that prepare students for careers in HVAC, plumbing, and electrical trades.About NTI:Established in 2003, NTI is a state approved trade school with campuses in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Houston offering fast-track training in HVAC, plumbing and electrical. NTI’s mission is to produce problem solving, creative thinking graduates who possess industry-standard knowledge and skills for a long-term, promising career. NTI offers both in-person and hybrid training options, including a Fusion Training Program consisting of both online and practical lab classes with weekend or weekday tracks and morning or evening classes available. In 2019, 2020 and 2022 NTI was honored as “The Best Trade School” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and one of the fastest growing companies for 2020, 2021 and 2022 by Inc. 5000. For more information go to www.NTItraining.com or email info@ntitraining.com.###

