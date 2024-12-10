Southern Careers Institute’s Austin Main Campus Spreading Holiday Cheer with Annual Holiday Tree and Gift Giveaway

These festive surprises will be delivered to families in need, ensuring they can celebrate the holiday season with joy and love

These festive surprises will be delivered to families in need, ensuring they can celebrate the holiday season with joy and love.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, Southern Careers Institute’s (SCI) Austin Main Campus is bringing joy and warmth to the community with its beloved Annual Holiday Tree and Gift Giveaway. This heartwarming event underscores SCI’s commitment to supporting local families in need during this special time of year.Throughout the month, students, faculty, and staff from all SCI campuses—including the vocational training school’s home office—have come together to decorate and prepare 17 holiday trees. Each campus, including SCI’s Austin Main Campus, is decorating two trees, with one additional tree contributed by the home office, making a total of 17 trees. Each tree is accompanied by gifts and donations generously contributed by SCI employees, students, and community members.“This event is a beautiful example of what our SCI family stands for: community, compassion, and giving back,” said Nikki England, President of SCI. “By coming together to support families in need, we’re not only spreading holiday cheer but also reminding everyone that no one should face this season alone. It’s a privilege to be able to bring smiles to families and lighten their burdens.”On December 3rd, 2024, SCI students and staff from all campus locations personally delivered the fully decorated trees, wrapped gifts, and donations to deserving families in their respective communities.This special initiative aims to alleviate struggles some families face during the holidays, helping them celebrate and create cherished memories despite financial hardships.For more information about SCI’s Annual Holiday Tree and Gift Giveaway or to schedule interviews, please contact Alyssa Luna at alyssa.luna@scitexas.edu.About Southern Careers Institute:Founded in 1960, Southern Careers Institute (SCI) has been dedicated to empowering Texas students through career-focused education. With eight campuses conveniently located in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio North, San Antonio South, and Waco, SCI offers a diverse array of programs designed to prepare students for successful careers and meaningful community contributions.Our training programs encompass various fields, including Business, Beauty, Medical, Technology, and Trades, with options for hybrid and online learning to accommodate different learning styles. Please note that not all programs are available at every campus.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.