DynamicWeb to Present at Directions North America 2025 in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DynamicWeb , a SignUp Software company, will exhibit and present at Directions North America 2025, taking place April 7-9 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The company will be located at Booth 372 in the Expo Hall and Booth 126 in the foyer area. DynamicWeb is participating as a Silver Sponsor.The company’s featured session, Adapting to Changing Buying Behaviors: Must-Have’s of Online Ordering and Self-Service, will take place on Monday, April 7 at 2:00 PM in Room Sage 2. The session will focus on how Microsoft Dynamics partners and their customers can respond to evolving B2B buying expectations through flexible online ordering platforms and scalable self-service experiences.DynamicWeb will also participate in “Power to the Partners: A SignUp Software Partner Experience” on Sunday, April 6, from 1 to 5 PM in Room Sage 3. This pre-conference gathering is open to all attendees and blends networking with insights tailored for the Office of the CFO. The event will feature a keynote by Neural Impact’s Mark Stuyt, expert panels, and a rolling whiskey-tasting experience.Directions North America is a community-driven conference for Microsoft Dynamics partners. The event provides a space to collaborate, align with Microsoft’s vision, and explore new business strategies. For DynamicWeb, the conference is an opportunity to strengthen relationships within the Microsoft ecosystem and share actionable solutions that support digital transformation in finance and operations.DynamicWeb’s participation in Directions underscores its commitment to helping partners and customers streamline e-commerce , improve efficiency, and adapt to shifting buyer expectations across the full digital supply chain.About DynamicWeb:DynamicWeb is an all-in-one eCommerce Suite that includes eCommerce, Content Management (CMS), Product Information Management (PIM), and Digital Marketing tools. Their unified platform makes it easy for B2B and B2C sellers to scale faster and personalize, automate, and enrich the eCommerce experience across sales and marketing channels.DynamicWeb has more than 300 partners in offices around the globe, supporting over 2,000 brands in industries like manufacturing, distribution and wholesale, retail, horticulture, wine & spirits, and niche B2B or B2C customer portal environments. Built on DynamicWeb, our customers are empowered to modernize their customer experiences, build lasting relationships, increase revenue, and grow their brands.

