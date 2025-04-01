Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest Partnership (BVP) National Grant Supporting Law Enforcement Vest Purchases, Opens April 1

Eligible agencies have six weeks to apply for BVP funding to purchase body armor through the Department of Justice.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angel Armor reminds law enforcement agencies across the country that the Patrick Leahy Bulletproof Vest Partnership (BVP) Program opens its annual application period on April 1. The federally funded grant remains open for six weeks and offers reimbursement for up to 50% of the cost of body armor vests for eligible jurisdictions.Administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), the BVP Program is designed to support states, units of local government, and federally recognized Indian tribes in purchasing NIJ-compliant body armor . Since its launch in 1999, the program has provided over $573 million in federal funding, helping more than 13,000 jurisdictions acquire over 1.5 million vests.Priority funding is allocated to smaller jurisdictions–those with fewer than 100,000 residents—before the remaining funds are distributed to other qualified applicants. To be eligible, applicants must employ law enforcement officers as defined by the program and maintain a written mandatory wear policy for uniformed patrol officers.All vests purchased with BVP funds must be made in the U.S., be uniquely fitted, and appear on the NIJ Compliant Products List at the time of the order. A current registration in the System for Award Management (SAM) is required to receive funds.Interested agencies can find more information and apply through the BVP system About Angel Armor:Angel Armor exists to protect and preserve the pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness for First Responders and their families. Established in 2013, Angel Armor is pioneering the way in developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art on-body and vehicle armor solutions worthy of the heroes they serve. Angel Armor’s goal is to serve First Responders by offering market-leading, proactive solutions that protect Officers in every situation, all day. Through advanced technologies, Angel Armor strives to reduce the burden of the Officer and provide products allowing for efficient and effective responses, as well as Confidence They Can Stand Behind. For more information, visit angelarmor.com

