Encora Achieves Premier Tier Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Encora Achieves Premier Tier Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner NetworkThe Premier tier status recognizes Encora's proven expertise and excellence in driving cloud transformation on the AWS platform.SANTA CLARA, CA: Encora, a leading digital engineering company, today announced that it has achieved Premier tier in the AWS Partner Network (APN). Achieving Premier Tier Services Partner status differentiates Encora as an AWS Partner that consistently demonstrates expertise and notable success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS.Speaking on the topic, Lalit Wadhwa, Chief Technology Officer, Encora, said:"We are thrilled to be recognized as an AWS Premier Tier Partner. This achievement is a testament to our long-standing partnership with AWS and our team's expertise in delivering innovative solutions using AWS's cutting-edge technologies. It reflects our mature cloud-first, data-first, and AI-first approach that has been central to our DNA from day one. We look forward to leveraging this partnership to unlock new opportunities and drive success for our clients on AWS."To earn Premier tier, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, must demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and must have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners also have a strong team of AWS Trained & Certified technical consultants with deep expertise in project management and professional services.With over 750 AWS certifications, 5 AWS competencies, and 11 AWS Service Validations held by Encora, this recognition further strengthens its position as a trusted partner for enterprises seeking to optimize their cloud operations, drive innovation, and maximize the value of their AWS investments.About Encora:Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, and backed by renowned private equity firms Advent International and Warburg Pincus, Encora is the preferred technology modernization and innovation partner to some of the world's leading enterprises. With a focus on providing digital engineering services including product engineering & application modernization, cloud services , data & analytics, digital experience, cybersecurity, and AI & LLM engineering, Encora's vertical capabilities extend across hitech, healthcare & life sciences, retail & CPG, energy & utilities, banking, financial services & insurance, travel, hospitality & logistics, telecom & media, automotive industries.With 9,500 associates in 40 offices and delivery centers across the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Europe, India, and Southeast Asia, Encora delivers nearshore engineering agility to clients anywhere in the world, coupled with engineering at scale from India. Encora's cloud-first, data-first, AI-first approach enables clients to create differentiated enterprise value through accelerated digital transformation.For more information, please visit www.encora.com

