Eversource Wins 2024 AEIC Achievement Awards for Addressing Inspection Inefficiencies and Enhancing Outage Reliability

Raquel Solomon, Business Process AI, Automation, & Analytics Lead at Eversource Energy, presents on AI Driven Outage Predictions at AEIC's 140th Annual Meeting Junhui Zhao, Manager of Transmission and Substation Engineering Data Innovation at Eversource Energy, presents on Digital Transformation for T&D at AEIC's 140th Annual Meeting

Eversource is recognized for its Digital Transformation for T&D Inspections and Revolutionizing Reliability through AI-Driven Outage Predictions projects

We’re proud to be leading the industry in adopting cutting-edge technology that not only improves our operations but also delivers real benefits to our customers.” — Digaunto Chatterjee

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that Eversource Energy has received two of the Association’s 2024 Achievement Awards.The AEIC Achievement Awards are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing operational excellence in the electric utility industry.Eversource received the AEIC President’s Award, the association’s highest honor, for its Digital Transformation for T&D Inspections initiative which deploys advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models for analyzing vast amounts of data collected from their extensive transmission and distribution networks. By integrating these AI-driven solutions with a cloud-enabled platform, Eversource can not only revolutionize its inspection workflows but also empower decision-makers with actionable insights. This initiative has garnered industry-wide recognition, with Eversource being invited to present at prominent forums such as AEIC, EEI, and IEEE.The second award-winning project, Revolutionizing Reliability through AI-Driven Outage Predictions, represents a groundbreaking approach to proactive outage management. Developed in just eight weeks, this patent-pending model utilizes historical momentary outage data to predict potential sustained outages with remarkable accuracy. By forecasting outages before they occur and identifying their probable causes, Eversource has been able to take preemptive measures, significantly reducing downtime and enhancing customer satisfaction. Early testing of the model has already prevented over 150 sustained outages, which would have impacted more than 75,000 customers.Eversource’s innovative projects have set new industry benchmarks in leveraging technology to enhance service reliability and operational efficiency.“Both of these projects exemplify our commitment to much needed acceleration of data-driven grid reliability improvements at scale – thereby cost-effectively improving customer service” said Digaunto Chatterjee, Senior Vice President, Engineering. “We’re proud to be leading the industry in adopting cutting-edge technology that not only improves our operations but also delivers real benefits to our customers.”Steve Hauser, Chief Executive Officer of AEIC, added, “These achievements highlight the incredible talent and forward-thinking mindset of the Eversource team. By harnessing the power of AI and predictive analytics, Eversource is not only improving infrastructure, but setting a new standard for reliability and service excellence in the utility industry.”Eversource was presented with the awards on Friday, September 27th at AEIC’s 140th Annual Meeting in Colorado Springs, CO. To see a full list of 2024 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit https://aeic.org/achievement-awards/ About AEICAEIC brings together the electric utility industry’s leading operations experts to rise to challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide.Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC’s members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.