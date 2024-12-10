Florida Power & Light, Florida State Parks Foundation team up to provide accessible trams at Oleta River and Big Lagoon

The Florida State Parks Foundation and Florida Power & Light teamed up to provide an accessible electric tram to Big Lagoon and Oleta River state parks. The Florida State Parks Foundation and Florida Power & Light teamed up to provide an accessible electric tram to Big Lagoon and Oleta River state parks.

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida State Parks Foundation and Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) today announced that FPL has expanded its commitment to accessibility and environmental sustainability in Florida’s state parks by funding the purchase of accessible electric trams for use at Big Lagoon State Park in Pensacola and Oleta River State Park in North Miami Beach.A grant of $45,000, made available through FPL’s charitable arm, the NextEra Energy Foundation, will provide one tram for each park.Previous FPL grants have funded accessible electric trams at Henderson Beach (Destin), Oscar Scherer (Osprey), John D. MacArthur Beach (North Palm Beach) and Hugh Taylor Birch (Fort Lauderdale) state parks at a total cost of nearly $135,000.“For several years now, FPL has generously supported two of our most cherished values: accessibility and environmental sustainability,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “These trams have made a huge positive impact for park visitors, and we are amazed that there are now six of these trams in service at parks across the state.”Each park is receiving a MotoEV Electro Neighborhood Buddy tram that can accommodate six passengers plus one wheelchair, motorized scooter or other mobility device. The trams feature a four-kilowatt AC motor that can travel up to 50 miles on a single charge, which will help to reduce emissions and engine noise while operating at an average cost of about one cent per mile.“From fishing, hiking, camping, paddling, or even just spending a relaxing time at the beach, Florida’s state parks offer hundreds of thousands of acres for Floridians and visitors alike to experience our beautiful state,” said Kate MacGregor, FPL vice president of environmental services. “FPL is proud to continue our support of this initiative that creates greater accessibility for people to get out there and enjoy their public lands.”

