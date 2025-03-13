Florida State Parks Foundation and Live Wildly to Host Second ‘Explore the Corridor Week’ in April

The Florida State Parks Foundation and Live Wildly announced Explore the Corridor Week is returning in April 2025.

Week-long event series gives nature-lovers the opportunity to 'get outside and give back' in wild Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Florida State Parks Foundation and Live Wildly today announced that the second Explore the Corridor Week, a statewide drive to encourage exploration and stewardship of Florida’s natural spaces, is set for April 26-May 3, 2025.Each of the 19 participating state parks falls within or adjacent to the footprint of the Florida Wildlife Corridor, an 18-million-acre network of public and private lands stretching from the Florida Panhandle to the Everglades. Created in 2021, the Florida Wildlife Corridor is the largest state-wide conservation effort of its kind, home to almost 2,000 different species including the Florida panther, manatees, and the Gopher tortoise.“Florida’s state parks provide the best and easiest way to experience the Florida Wildlife Corridor,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “Explore the Corridor Week is a unique opportunity to create connections to wild Florida while also making a positive impact in our award-winning state parks.”The parks included in Explore the Corridor Week span from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, and each park will host events designed to connect people to wild Florida.Example events include a river cleanup at Blackwater River State Park (bring your own boat!), a safari tram tour at Silver Springs State Park, and cleanups and invasive plant removals at multiple parks.Individuals, families, students, companies and community groups are all invited to participate. Space at each event is limited. Visit the official Explore the Corridor Week website for a full list of opportunities.For those who do not wish or are unable to attend an in-person event but would still like to support Explore the Corridor Week, each park that is hosting a volunteer opportunity has an Amazon wishlist with needed supplies available for donation. Click here to learn more. “We believe that participating in Explore the Corridor Week will foster a love and respect for wild Florida that will last for years,” Live Wildly CEO Lisa Shipley said. “No matter where you live or how you like to explore the outdoors, there is an event nearby that will create lasting impacts and memories.”More than 300 volunteers contributed over 1,200 hours of service at the first Explore the Corridor Week in January 2024.Florida’s system of 175 state parks, trails and historic sites are supported by more than 10,000 volunteers who contribute over 1 million hours of service each year.###The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. All projects are completed through the Florida State Parks Foundation Services LLC, which is a limited liability company affiliate of the Foundation. The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.

