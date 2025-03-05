Andrew J. Power joins Florida State Parks Foundation Board of Directors

Tallahassee attorney Andrew J. Power has joined the Florida State Parks Foundation's board of directors

Andrew will be an excellent asset for the Foundation and for Florida’s state parks for many years to come.” — Kathleen Brennan, Florida State Parks Foundation board president

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrew J. Power, a partner at the firm of Smith, Thompson, Shaw, Colon and Power, has joined the Florida State Parks Foundation’s Board of Directors, effective immediately, Foundation board president Kathleen Brennan announced today.A Michigan native who relocated to Florida in 2005, Power specializes in estate law and probate. His election to the board coincides with an increased emphasis on planned and legacy giving within the Foundation.“We are excited to welcome Andrew to our board and look forward to learning from his legal expertise and perspective,” Brennan said. “Andrew will be an excellent asset for the Foundation and for Florida’s state parks for many years to come.”Power also serves on the board of directors and is the facility chair at Tallahassee’s Christ Classical Academy. He and his wife, Katie, reside in Tallahassee with their two daughters.“It’s an honor to join the Foundation’s board and be a part of such a passionate, dedicated team,” Power said. “I am looking forward to doing all I can to support our parks and advance the Foundation’s mission.”

