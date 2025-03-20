Florida State Parks Foundation, Live Wildly host second annual Florida State Parks Day and Legislative Reception

Representative Allison Tant joins Florida State Parks Director Chuck Hatcher and Florida State Parks Foundation Board President President to present a House Resolution designating March 19, 2025, as Florida State Parks Day. Florida State Parks Director Chuck Hatcher joins members of the Florida State Parks Foundation's Board of Directors at a Legislative Reception on March 19, 2025.

Our state parks are a source of pride and inspiration to Floridians, attract visitors from around the world and provide unmatched return on investment.” — Julia Gill Woodward, Florida State Parks Foundation CEO

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- State legislators, as well as leaders from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Park Service, joined the Florida State Parks Foundation and Live Wildly to celebrate the state’s award-winning parks, trails and historic sites during a reception Wednesday night at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum.The reception was part of the second annual Florida State Parks Day to honor the state’s park system, which spans more than 800,000 acres, supports more than 50,000 jobs, provides countless recreational opportunities, and serves as home to thousands of species including Florida panthers, manatees and sea turtles. This week, Representative Allison Tant filed House Resolution 8009, officially designating March 19, 2025, as Florida State Parks Day.Rep. Tant, who also serves on the Foundation’s board of directors, presented that resolution at the reception and was among the evening’s featured speakers.“Florida State Parks Day and the accompanying legislative reception have become signature events on the Foundation’s calendar each year,” said Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation. “Our state parks are a source of pride and inspiration to Floridians, attract visitors from around the world and provide unmatched return on investment. We embrace every opportunity to share about our parks with Florida’s elected officials.”On Wednesday, the Florida Historic Capitol Museum was transformed into a showcase of the sights and sounds found in wild Florida. Attendees enjoyed live educational experiences with Florida State Parks rangers and snacked on a variety of Florida-themed food and beverages.The reception also once again highlighted the bond between Florida’s state parks and the Florida Wildlife Corridor. Seventy-five of Florida’s 175 state parks fall within the footprint of the wildlife corridor, a statewide network of nearly 18 million acres of connected conservation land and waters that provide habitat and room to roam for Florida’s native species.“We are thrilled to hold this event and celebrate Florida’s state parks and wildlife corridor here in Tallahassee for a second consecutive year,” said Lisa Shipley, CEO of Live Wildly. “Live Wildly and the Florida State Parks Foundation are committed to serving and supporting Florida’s natural spaces for generations to come, and the capitol is the perfect place to put a spotlight on the significance of our mission.”Guest speakers included Rep. Tant and Senator Keith Truenow, as well as Foundation Board President Kathleen Brennan, Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert and Florida State Parks Director Chuck Hatcher.The only four-time winner of the National Gold Medal for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management, Florida’s state parks system features 175 parks, trails and historic sites from the Florida Panhandle to the Keys. Last year, Florida State Parks welcomed nearly 30 million visitors while generating an estimated economic impact of more than $3 billion.

