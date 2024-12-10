Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in Savannah Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a homicide that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, February 25, 2023, at approximately 3:01 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast, for the reports of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located three adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victims to an area hospital for treatment.

On Friday, March 3, 2023, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The decedent has been identified as 37-year-old Brice Djembissi of Hyattsville, MD.

On Monday, December 9, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Indictment, 21-year-old Dionzai Parker of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 23030600

###

