MPD Searching for Park Road Armed Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in an armed robbery in Northwest.

On Thursday, December 5, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1600 block of Park Road, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24188461