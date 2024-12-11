La Concha Key West Announces Completion of $35 Million Restoration while Joining Marriott Bonvoy’s Autograph Collection

La Concha Key West Grand Dame Suite La Concha Key West Queen Queen Guest Room La Concha Key West Lobby La Concha Key West Guest Room Bathroom La Concha Key West Grand Dame Villa

This significant renovation is a continued testament to our commitment to maintaining the unique spirit of Key West, while offering the highest standards of service and comfort to our guests.” — General Manger, Tiffany Scott-Copeland

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- La Concha Key West , Autograph Collection, the ultimate escape from the ordinary with a warm and vibrant tropical Key West experience, proudly announces the completion of its over $35 million renovation. With elevated and exclusive new experiences, the transformed property is now a part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Autograph Collection, joining a global family of independent, premium hotels around the world.“This significant renovation is a continued testament to our commitment to maintaining the unique spirit of Key West, while offering the highest standards of service and comfort to our guests,” said, General Manger, Tiffany Scott-Copeland. “We are so proud of our team and our community through this hotel’s evolution. It has been a thoughtful journey to elevate all aspects including experiences, service and offerings of this hotel. And to now tout the Autograph Collection designation highlights our dedication to preserving the unique charm and history of our property as well as welcoming our guests to enjoy an authentically crafted, local experience.”ArrivalThe restoration of La Concha Key West, the Grand Dame since 1926, to her former glory ushers in a new era of elegance and sophistication. Preserving the rich history and vibrant character, the renovation includes the completion of 160 guest rooms and 14 suites each presenting an ambiance of vintage Cuba brought into modern Key West fashion. Welcoming guests with its original pink exterior, La Concha Key West greets guests with a welcome cocktail and the grandest lobby in Key West, presenting a soothing palette of a deep Kelly green, soft pink and white, finished with pops of gold. The spectacular guest reception instantly prepares visitors for a special Key West experience.AccommodationsWith beautiful varieties of wood grain incorporated into the guest room floors and furnishings, the bright and soothing color palette includes layers of texture in wall coverings and accessories, creating an inviting and comfortable new environment in each of the rooms and suites. The contemporary amenities are subtly woven into the guest room experience, creating an easy living vibe within each space.La Concha draws its inspiration from a strong literary heritage, where prominently renowned writers Ernest Hemingway and Tennessee Williams often walked its halls. Throughout La Concha, guests find books in their rooms and a library in the lobby encouraging literary exploration. All guest rooms are equipped with a journal and pen encouraging guests to document their time in Key West like Hemingway did.The new hotel villas - the Grand Dame Villas at the Rooftop - are a piece of the property’s large-scale redesign and reinvigoration as the entire seventh floor of La Concha Key West now consists of seven rooftop villas, as a new, concierge-level experience designed to indulge guests with unexpected luxuries and signature hospitality. Each villa – personalized to its namesake - offers a grand respite, boasting floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies with stunning views, and a dedicated Lifestyle Concierge to assist with all guest needs.ExperiencesThe pool deck features classic black and white patterned tile flooring with cabanas and chaise lounge chairs in palm frond prints with dashes of added pink. The Pool Bar serves tropical cocktails adorned with playful fruit and veggie garnishes. As a signal for daily happy hour at 4:00 pm, a conch shell call takes place where guests may partake. The conch shell embodies the spirit of the island as it was local tradition to use conch shells as a means of communication.Classic cruisers with baskets are available as bike rentals for guests looking to explore the island, and a new robust fitness center offers a healthy moment away from the indulgences of Key West.Guided by Executive Chef Juan Cuadra and Food & Beverage Director Lilian Garapan, the new culinary outlets specialize in a signature tropical, Cuban and Spanish style cooking with sustainable, farm-to-table ingredients and a refreshing, creative beverage program.As a classic mojito bar, Tropicado is vibrant and relaxed, offering crafted classic drinks and small plates served by Certified Mojito Masters. The inventive mashup of “Tropical” and the Spanish suffix “ado” implying “how we feel”, Tropicado is more than a bar; it is a state of being and a way of life. Presenting two daily mojito tastings each day.Perla, Spanish for “pearl,” is a culinary experience featuring modern Cuban cuisine through the vibrant lens of Key West. Unique dishes and contemporary takes on traditional plates, Perla serves signature casual breakfasts, and nostalgic dinners. Perla’s elevated, yet laid-back atmosphere is the perfect place to celebrate both life’s special occasions and the ordinary and everyday treasures of the Keys.A Cuban-inspired café that takes its name from the popular Cuban board game, el domino (the game of dominoes), El Dom Café invites guests to immerse themselves in the authentic Cuban coffee culture steeped in tradition of social flavor. Providing a fun and relaxed space that includes everything from enjoying a cup of coffee to playing a game of dominoes, the cafe’s decor is inspired by Cuban culture, with bright colors and patterns.Presenting a fun and lively atmosphere as the shining star of Duval Street, La Concha Key West, managed by Remington, is a historic landmark known for its deep and colorful roots within the island’s history. The hotel is situated in the heart of Old Town Key West and is within walking distance of major attractions, shopping, entertainment, and nightlife. Many notable guests have stayed at the hotel over the years, including literary legends and dignitaries like Ernest Hemingway, Tennessee Williams, and Harry Truman.As the newest minted member of the Autograph Collection, La Concha Key West will participate in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands. For more information about La Concha Key West call (305) 296-2991 or visit marriott.com or find information on Facebook and Instagram.About Autograph CollectionHotelsAutograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 320 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com , and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.About Remington HospitalityRemington Hospitality is a dynamic hotel management company providing genuine hospitality and expertise in property management. Founded in 1968, the hospitality group has grown into a strong, industry-leading service provider and today manages 135 hotels in 27 states and Washington, D.C., across 33 brands, including 16 independent and boutique properties. Remington believes its people are the ultimate source of competitive advantage. The organization has a reputation for consistently delivering outstanding results to owners, investors, brands, guests, and associates. As a result of our success, Remington has become the place Where Passionate People Thrive. Visit www.remingtonhospitality.com to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.