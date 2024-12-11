Submit Release
Merit Awards Honors 2024 Automotive Innovators and Trailblazers

Merit Awards

Merit Awards is thrilled to announce the winners of its 2024 Automotive Awards.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, is thrilled to announce the winners of its 2024 Automotive Awards. This year's honorees showcase groundbreaking achievements that are redefining the future of transportation, driving innovation, and setting new benchmarks for excellence in the automotive industry.

"The automotive industry is in the midst of a remarkable transformation, and this year’s winners are at the forefront of that evolution," said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards. "From advancements in electric vehicles and autonomous technologies to sustainable manufacturing and enhanced safety systems, these companies and individuals are not only changing the way we move but are also contributing to a more sustainable and connected future."

This year’s winners were selected based on their outstanding contributions to automotive innovation, including technological breakthroughs, environmental stewardship, and market impact.

Merit Awards for Automotive and Transportation winners are:

Autonomous Driving Tech:

Autonomous Vehicle Technology of the Year
Gold: Gatik
Silver: Argo.ai

Connected Car:

Connected Car Innovation of the Year
Gold: Adeia
Silver: Qualcomm

Automotive Infotainment Solution of the Year
Gold: DTS AutoStage Gaming

Automotive CyberSecurity:

Automotive Cybersecurity Solution of the Year
Gold: RunSafe Security

Automotive Cybersecurity Company of the Year
Gold: Upstream Security

Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year
Gold: Upstream Security

Electric Vehicles:

Charging Station Solution Provider of the Year
Gold: Electrada
Silver: Porsche

Fleet and Transportation Management:

Fleet Management Innovation of the Year
Gold: Autofleet
Silver: Ryder System

Industry Leadership:

Overall Connected Vehicle Innovation of the Year
Gold: Adeia

Auto Dealership Technology of the Year
Gold: Dave Cantin Group
Silver: Team Velocity

Car Sharing and Ride Hailing:

Car Sharing Service of the Year
Gold: Getaround Operations

Vehicle- to- Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure:

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Company of the Year
Gold: First Student

About Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com

Media Contact:
Merit Awards
info@merit-awards.com

Marie Zander
Merit Awards
info@merit-awards.com

