Merit Awards Honors 2024 Automotive Innovators and Trailblazers

Merit Awards

Merit Awards is thrilled to announce the winners of its 2024 Automotive Awards.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merit Awards , an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, is thrilled to announce the winners of its 2024 Automotive Awards . This year's honorees showcase groundbreaking achievements that are redefining the future of transportation, driving innovation, and setting new benchmarks for excellence in the automotive industry."The automotive industry is in the midst of a remarkable transformation, and this year’s winners are at the forefront of that evolution," said Marie Zander, Executive Director of the Merit Awards. "From advancements in electric vehicles and autonomous technologies to sustainable manufacturing and enhanced safety systems, these companies and individuals are not only changing the way we move but are also contributing to a more sustainable and connected future."This year’s winners were selected based on their outstanding contributions to automotive innovation, including technological breakthroughs, environmental stewardship, and market impact.Merit Awards for Automotive and Transportation winners are:Autonomous Driving Tech:Autonomous Vehicle Technology of the YearGold: GatikSilver: Argo.aiConnected Car:Connected Car Innovation of the YearGold: AdeiaSilver: QualcommAutomotive Infotainment Solution of the YearGold: DTS AutoStage GamingAutomotive CyberSecurity:Automotive Cybersecurity Solution of the YearGold: RunSafe SecurityAutomotive Cybersecurity Company of the YearGold: Upstream SecurityAutomotive Cybersecurity Innovation of the YearGold: Upstream SecurityElectric Vehicles:Charging Station Solution Provider of the YearGold: ElectradaSilver: PorscheFleet and Transportation Management:Fleet Management Innovation of the YearGold: AutofleetSilver: Ryder SystemIndustry Leadership:Overall Connected Vehicle Innovation of the YearGold: AdeiaAuto Dealership Technology of the YearGold: Dave Cantin GroupSilver: Team VelocityCar Sharing and Ride Hailing:Car Sharing Service of the YearGold: Getaround OperationsVehicle- to- Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure:Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Company of the YearGold: First StudentThe 2025 Merit Awards for Telecom is now open.About Merit AwardsDesigned to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com Media Contact:Merit Awardsinfo@merit-awards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.