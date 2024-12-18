First Annual Pinnacle Awards for Business Honors Excellence and Innovation

Pinnacle Awards Logo Logo

The Pinnacle Awards, prestigious new awards program in business innovation, leadership, and impact, announced the winners of its inaugural awards for business.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pinnacle Awards , a prestigious new honor celebrating excellence in business innovation, leadership, and impact, has announced the winners of its inaugural awards for business.These outstanding businesses and leaders represent the best across various industries, demonstrating remarkable achievements and contributions in 2024.Winners of the First Annual Pinnacle Awards for Business include:Best Workplace:Platinum: Hy-Vee, Inc.Business Performance & Excellence:Business ExcellencePlatinum: Ascend AgencyBusiness GrowthPlatinum: RazorMetricsCustomer Market Strategy:Platinum: HighlineInnovation & Technology:AI & Automation LeadershipPlatinum: AmiveroDiamond: Carta HealthcareEmerald: SmartBearBusiness Technology:Platinum: NUSODiamond: DailyPayLeadership & Executive Excellence:Platinum: eschbachDiamond: Lee HowardEmerald: Zander BrekkeKate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards, emphasized the importance of recognizing transformative efforts in the business world. She stated, "The Pinnacle Awards were established to spotlight extraordinary achievements and innovation in business, and our inaugural winners embody those qualities. Their dedication, creativity, and impact are setting new standards in their industries, inspiring us all to strive for excellence."The Pinnacle Awards are dedicated to fostering a culture of excellence and recognizing trailblazers who are making a significant impact. To learn more about the Pinnacle Awards, visit www.pinnacle-award.com About the Pinnacle AwardsThe Pinnacle Awards honor businesses and leaders who demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and impact in their respective industries. By recognizing excellence, the awards aim to inspire progress and celebrate the individuals and organizations shaping the future of business.Media Contact:Info@pinnacle-award.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.