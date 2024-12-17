'SILENT NIGHT HOLY WAR' CHRISTMAS BOOK RELEASE GIVES INSIGHT ON THE WAR THAT HAS RAGED OVER ISRAEL SINCE CHRIST'S BIRTH

Silent Night / Holy War The Epic Story of Jesus' Birth

THE EPIC STORY OF JESUS BIRTH AS NEVER BEFORE TOLD.

Silent Night Holy War will give readers a deeper appreciation of the true cost of God’s priceless gift to us at Christmas” — Dr. Ron Susek

NASHVILLE,, TN, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In retrospect, 2024 has been a year when the skies over Israel have rained continual terror. A Christmas book release is trending this holiday season that offers insight. It is challenging readers to discover a deeper understanding of the conflict that raged over God’s wonderful gift given at Christmas. It was on that night long ago at the birth of Jesus when shepherds watched their flocks over the seemingly peaceful hills of Bethlehem that the war over Israel we see raging 21 centuries later was forever sealed..In “Silent Night, Holy War” Dr. Ron Susek has expanded the story of Christ’s birth from the familiar peaceful Christmas story of Luke to the remarkable vision of the intense war in the skies over Israel as shown to the Apostle John in the Book of Revelation.The ominous events that rumbled in the invisible realm on the night of Jesus' birth would not have been fully revealed had Christ Himself not thrown back the veil in the Book of Revelation. These dark supernatural events of war in the heavenly realm over Bethlehem would have gone unknown to the world had Jesus not revealed them to John the Apostle nearly a century after the Lord’s birth. It was after His death and resurrection that Jesus raised John up from his dank prison cell on the Isle of Patmos to heaven’s throne room. There He showed John the “revelation” –taking him back to the panoramic view of that night in Bethlehem Revealed to mankind through the prism of time John saw the violent clash between the kingdom of light and the realm of darkness that raged at the birth of God’s son.The inspiration for "Silent Night Holy War" came through Dr. Susek's own serious study of the scriptures over 50 years. He noted in a recent interview: "The clash of two worlds happened in the spirit realm on the night of Christ's birth. After reading Revelation 12 hundreds of times, it suddenly clicked I was reading the Christmas Story. The traditional scenes we read in the Book of Luke—of swaddling clothes, shepherds, and angels singing “Glory To God In The Highest” were superimposed on God’s perspective of what happened on that ‘silent night.’ It was a night when the most violent war between the powers of good and evil raged in the unseen world above the cave where Christ was born.”He continued: "The Dragon of Revelation 12 had attempted to thwart God’s plan and take the life of both the child and His mother---and in doing so—rob mankind of God’s gift of salvation. A helpless child was victorious over the hordes of hell that night in Bethlehem. Understanding the war that was won and the price that was paid can only give a deeper understanding and meaning of the true cost of God’s priceless gift to us at Christmas.'"Silent Night Holy War is published by Golden Quill Publishing and is available online through Susek Evangelistic Association at https://seaministries.org About the author : Author, speaker, evangelist, and TV host, Dr. Ron Susek for more than 50 years has dedicated his life to the presentation of "the pure and simple Gospel of Jesus Christ" worldwide. His television program. ": FaithWalk, launched in 2022" today reaches millions globally over multiple Christian networks and satellite systems and is anchored by his expensive study of God's word. The 2020 release of his book, The Assyrian Prophecy, garnered major national media attention.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.