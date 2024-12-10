Nick Pash joins AEFP Group as Chief Financial Officer

WILLOW GROVE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AEFP Group, a leading aerospace and defense manufacturing solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Pash as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As an A&D veteran, Nick brings tremendous background and experience in operational, integration, and strategic transformations, aligning well with the group's rapid growth trajectory. Nick has over 25 years of experience in the manufacturing industry, mainly in aerospace and defense. Nick joins AEFP from GKN Aerospace, where he served as the CFO of GKN St. Louis.Nick brings a strong knowledge of Government Contracting, FP&A, and Financial Modeling. He has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, a B.A. in Economics, an MBA, and a Ph.D. in Finance, and is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA). Nick has built a reputation for driving profitability, improving operational efficiency, and fostering team growth. At GKN, he led transformative financial planning and analysis initiatives, implemented innovative cost-reduction strategies, and ensured financial sustainability across complex operations.Nick will oversee all financial functions in his new role at AEFP Group, including accounting, financial planning, treasury, and risk management. He will also play a key role in driving AEFP’s long-term goals, including expanding its portfolio and enhancing financial operations to serve its growing client base better.“We are thrilled to welcome Nick Pash to the AEFP leadership team,” said Joe DeMartino, CEO of AEFP Group. “Nick’s deep expertise in aerospace and defense and his proven track record of delivering measurable results make him the perfect fit to guide our financial operations and support AEFP’s ambitious growth plans.” Nick expressed enthusiasm for his new role, stating, “I am honored to join AEFP Group and excited to contribute to the company’s next chapter of growth and success. AEFP’s commitment to innovation and its focus on delivering client value aligns perfectly with my goals and values.”With sites throughout North America, AEFP Group is committed to expanding its team with industry-leading talent, and Pash’s addition represents another milestone in the company’s evolution as a market leader.

