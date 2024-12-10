Entrex Carbon Market Provides Interested Party Update

Entrex Carbon Market - New Logo Entrex Logo Stephen H. Watkins

Entrex announced today a narrated update has been provided on the company’s initiatives for the quarter. https://entrex.link/2024-12-EntrexInterestedPartyUpdate

We believe these updates provide our employees, investors, partners and potential partners a comprehensive understanding of our mission and vision, challenges and successes.” — Stephen H. Watkins

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex Carbon Market (OTC:RGLG) has released a narrated update detailing the company's progress, successes, challenges, and key initiatives for the quarter. The update is available at https:// entrex .link/2024-12-EntrexInterestedPartyUpdate“We believe these updates offer our employees, investors, partners, and potential collaborators a thorough understanding of our mission, vision, and ongoing efforts,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex Carbon Market.Thomas Harblin, Partner at Entrex Carbon Market, highlighted significant developments, stating, “Our principal developer for EPIC has the first site in Oklahoma nearing production, marking a critical milestone for our efforts. Additionally, we’ve seen growing interest from state economic development teams in our stranded gas mobile facilities. These teams recognize the employment and economic growth potential of our mobile mining, farming, and fishing infrastructures, which simultaneously provide substantial environmental benefits.”Entrex Carbon Market remains committed to delivering sustainable solutions that address both economic and environmental challenges while fostering innovation across industries.

