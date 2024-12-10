Entrex Carbon Market Provides Interested Party Update
Entrex announced today a narrated update has been provided on the company’s initiatives for the quarter. https://entrex.link/2024-12-EntrexInterestedPartyUpdate
Entrex Carbon Market (OTCBB:RGLG)
“We believe these updates offer our employees, investors, partners, and potential collaborators a thorough understanding of our mission, vision, and ongoing efforts,” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex Carbon Market.
Thomas Harblin, Partner at Entrex Carbon Market, highlighted significant developments, stating, “Our principal developer for EPIC has the first site in Oklahoma nearing production, marking a critical milestone for our efforts. Additionally, we’ve seen growing interest from state economic development teams in our stranded gas mobile facilities. These teams recognize the employment and economic growth potential of our mobile mining, farming, and fishing infrastructures, which simultaneously provide substantial environmental benefits.”
Entrex Carbon Market remains committed to delivering sustainable solutions that address both economic and environmental challenges while fostering innovation across industries.
