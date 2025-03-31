Entrex Florida Market Experiences Surge in Issuer Interest Due to Trump Tariffs

Entrex (OTC: RGLG) today announced a significant increase in issuer inquiries as a result of the recent Trump administration tariffs.

Entrex (OTCBB:RGLG)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: RGLG) today announced a significant increase in issuer inquiries as a result of the recent Trump administration tariffs."We're seeing remarkable enthusiasm from entrepreneurs who recognize new opportunities for their companies due to the tariff implications," stated Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex Florida Market . "Many issuers now perceive that they can compete more effectively with previously dominant overseas competitors, creating substantial opportunities for employment and economic growth."Thomas Harblin, Partner at Entrex Florida Market, emphasized the benefits issuers gain from accessing capital through the market’s innovative non-dilutive TIGRcub Securities. "The companies approaching Entrex Florida Market demonstrate strong cash flows, making them ideal candidates for our TIGRcub fixed-income securities. These securities offer investors steady monthly cash flows combined with the potential upside of revenue growth, all without diluting equity valuations."Harblin further highlighted the growing Florida Private Company Index which tracks revenue performance across private businesses in Florida. ( www.PrivateCompanyIndex.com ), "Our index provides valuable insights into regional and statewide revenue trends, offering investors transparency and measurable benchmarks.""We are actively engaging with investors to create an investable index composed of Florida's premier private companies," Watkins added. "Modeled similarly to established indices such as NASDAQ, the Florida Private Company Index will offer investors diversified exposure to the dynamic growth of Florida's private sector."________________________________________About Entrex Florida Market:The Entrex Florida Market provides Florida-based companies access to alternative capital from investors across the state. Companies can raise capital directly or through diversified investment vehicles tied to the Florida Private Company Index. Entrex licenses its proprietary and blockchain-enabled technologies—built on IBM’s Domino and Hyperledger platforms—to create alternative trading platforms for private securities. Working with originating and placement broker-dealers, Entrex enables compliant trading ecosystems for entrepreneurial enterprises. Learn more at www.entrex.net Stephen H. Watkins, CEOEntrex Florida Market, LLC(OTC:RGLG)(561) 465 7454 or 877-4-ENTREX

