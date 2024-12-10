Zeidler Group Welcomes ADEPA as a New Client for Its Marketing Material Review Tool

Zeidler Group

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeidler Group , a global leader in technology-driven legal and compliance solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with ADEPA , a distinguished provider of global asset servicing solutions.As a prominent global asset service provider, ADEPA manages significant volumes of marketing materials, including fund fact sheets, brochures, and pitch books, to promote its clients’ various offerings across multiple jurisdictions. These materials must adhere to the stringent legal and regulatory requirements of each country in which they are distributed.To streamline and enhance this critical process, ADEPA has adopted Zeidler Group’s Marketing Material Review Tool (MMR-Tool). This lawyer-educated, AI-powered solution automates the compliance review of investment fund marketing materials, ensuring they meet the specific regulatory frameworks of each jurisdiction. Moreover, the MMR-Tool can process materials in multiple languages, addressing the diverse linguistic and legal landscapes of ADEPA’s global operations.Developed by Zeidler Group’s expert legal and engineering teams over a year-long initiative, the MMR-Tool leverages advanced Large Language Model (LLM) technology to redefine compliance workflows. The tool seamlessly combines legal expertise with AI-driven insights to:Reduce manual review time, enhancing operational efficiency.Increase accuracy, minimising regulatory risks.Interpret complex content, such as charts, graphs, and nuanced legal texts.LLM technology represents a paradigm shift in the compliance review landscape, offering unparalleled capabilities to process, analyse, and ensure the integrity of investment fund marketing materials across international markets.Francisco Garcia Figueroa, Global Head of Legal and Compliance of ADEPA, highlighted the strategic value of the partnership:“Adopting Zeidler’s Marketing Material Review Tool is a pivotal step in our digital transformation journey and underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation. By integrating cutting-edge AI into our operations, we can not only enhance compliance accuracy but also provide faster, more efficient services to our clients. This collaboration reflects our dedication to staying ahead in a rapidly evolving industry while delivering unparalleled value to our global client base.”Arne Zeidler, CEO & Founder of Zeidler Group added:“We are proud to support ADEPA’s long-term vision of becoming a global leader in asset servicing. The Marketing Material Review Tool is trusted by clients worldwide for its unparalleled ability to simplify compliance processes, and we are delighted to contribute to ADEPA’s success.”Experience the MMR-Tool in ActionBook your personal demo to witness the Marketing Material Review Tool review marketing materials in real-time.About ADEPA:ADEPA is an independent strategic partner of asset and wealth managers, headquartered in Luxembourg, providing a one-stop-shop for all activities required to establish, operate, distribute, administer, and comply with regulatory requirements for any type of fund structure, irrespective of the fund’s domicile.ADEPA has UCITS and AIFM licenses covering a comprehensive range of asset classes including listed equities, fixed income, real estate, private equity, derivatives, infrastructure, and private debt funds. The company has a passport to service fund promoters across the EU from Luxembourg. Core services include Super ManCo, fund administration, corporate services, and a range of investor services such as transfer agent.ADEPA Group also has subsidiaries in Spain, Italy and Chile through which it provides fund administration and investor services to asset and wealth management companies.In 2022 the group entered into an alliance with the banking group Inversis to strengthen their leadership in fund services. Within the framework of this alliance, Inversis acquired a 40% stake in the group.About Zeidler Group:Zeidler Group is a technology-driven law firm and compliance provider offering scalable services to the asset management industry. Zeidler Group fosters collaborative, strategic partnerships by delivering innovative digital solutions and bespoke, research-based legal advice and regulatory guidance. The firm serves more than 250 clients with aggregate assets under management exceeding USD 1.5 trillion, including some of the industry’s largest and most respected names, as well as boutique operators.

