Surgery Unified is partnering with MedQuill to launch SurgeOn Scribe

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surgery Unified, the healthcare technology company behind SurgeOn, announces a strategic partnership with MedQuill, an AI-powered medical documentation platform. The collaboration has resulted in SurgeOn Scribe, a new product that leverages MedQuill's innovative transcription service to support SurgeOn's network of over 15,000 surgeons.

MedQuill, developed by surgeons for surgeons, automates the clinical documentation process through AI technology. Early adopters report that saving time on chart notes allows them to see up to seven additional patients per day. SurgeOn Scribe will be available directly in the SurgeOn app, the leading professional network for surgeons.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to create technology that truly serves surgeons' needs," said Dr. Mark Soliman, CEO of Surgery Unified.

"By integrating MedQuill into SurgeOn and creating SurgeOn Scribe, we're providing our community with tools that give them more time to focus on what matters most – patient care."

“Other AI products that are built by developers [outside of the medical field] don't really understand the day-to-day life of a hospital,” said Dr. Michael Ewing, creator of MedQuill. “For example, if you work in a hospital, you know that you don't have internet service half the time. [SurgeOn Scribe] lets you transcribe onto an Apple Watch app and then as soon as you get internet connectivity later, it uploads it.”

“We’ve had to troubleshoot some things that other products haven't even thought of because [the developers] haven't been grinding it out in the hospital on call after 36 hours and frustrated with something,” Dr. Ewing added.

Automating chart notes addresses a critical pain point for practicing surgeons. "For surgeons, our work-life balance is dictated by others more than people realize, and note-writing and documentation has eaten up a significant portion of our lives," explained Dr. Jeremy Hefner of Surgery Unified. "For the first time in years, we can truly connect with patients and have meaningful conversations with them."

About SurgeOn Scribe

SurgeOn Scribe is a HIPAA-compliant platform that integrates seamlessly with all major electronic health record systems. Surgeons can use dynamic, customizable templates that adapt to different surgical specialties and procedures. Cutting-edge AI technology recognizes complex surgical terminology and anatomical descriptions, ensuring accurate and detailed documentation that meets both clinical and regulatory requirements.

SurgeOn users will have access to SurgeOn Scribe starting the week of December 9th.

About Surgery Unified

Surgery Unified is transforming surgical care through technology-enabled solutions. Their flagship platform, SurgeOn, connects surgeons across specialties to share knowledge and improve patient outcomes.

About MedQuill

MedQuill provides AI-powered clinical documentation solutions that reduce administrative burden while maintaining accuracy and compliance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.