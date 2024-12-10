NGMEDICAL Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in the one- and two-Level MOVE®-C Clinical Trial

MOVE-C BEE 3D Ti-Cage NGMedical

NGMedical announces completion of patient enrollment for its multi-center one- and two-level trial, designed to support a future PMA-application for MOVE®-C.

NONNWEILER, GERMANY, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGMedical GmbH, a medical device manufacturer exclusively focused on creating inno-vative technologies for spinal application, announces completion of patient enrollment for its multi-center one- and two-level clinical trial, designed to support a future PMA-application for MOVE®-C.

MOVE®-C is a unique design concept aiming for physiological motion by combining an articulating surface with a viscoelastic core. This unique concept allows a defined neutral zone and progressive resistance to motion. In January of 2025 the first patients will reach a five-year follow up, another significant achievement and clinical proof.

Dagmar Weiland, CEO of NGMedical says “We would like to thank all study sites for their dedication and support and our wonderful team for this success. The completion of the patient enrollment is a significant milestone for NGMedical. Being able to provide MOVE®-C to US surgeons and patients is important for us.”

Besides MOVE®-C the entire innovative product portfolio will be showcased at CSRS in Chicago this week.

About NGMedical

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spi-nal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery.

The NGMedical team has been developing innovative product systems since 2001. NGMedical derived out of the company Advanced Medical Technologies AG, which was acquired by Medtronic Inc. in 2012. NGMedical exploits this longtime experience com-bined with a high degree of creativity and know-how for the development of further in-novative product concepts. Both, earlier and today, the cooperation with a team of experi-enced surgeons and scientists is the basis for the market-driven orientation. Many prod-uct solutions, today accepted and widely used as standards, derive from our team.



