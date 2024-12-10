South Seas Promotes Charles Martz to Director of Marina Operations

Charles has been a critical member of the team for 18 years. He has seen us through so many phases and played a part in the evolution of South Seas” — South Seas General Manager, Shawn Farrell

CAPTIVA ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Seas , located on Captiva Island along Florida’s Gulf Coast, proudly announces the promotion of long-time associate, Charles Martz to Director of Marina Operations. Martz will play a pivotal role in the reopening of the Yacht Harbour and the launch of Captiva Landing Marina.Martz’s extensive experience as South Seas Harbourmaster since 2006 combined with his passion for the iconic Florida resort and its guests makes Martz an excellent choice for this new leadership position that includes the redesign and fortification of both marinas to enhance resilience against future storms.“Charles has been a critical member of the team for 18 years. He has seen us through so many phases and played a part in the evolution of South Seas,” says South Seas General Manager, Shawn Farrell. “His efforts will ensure the boating community can return to these cherished locations with enhanced safety and sustainability.”Martz has a long record of successful management of marina reservations, organization of Yacht Club visits, coordinating annual fishing tournaments, formulating beach clean-ups, promoting holiday boat decorating events, and partnering with local fishing captains for charter service. Martz’s commitment to the Captiva Island community is unmatched.“His dedication to ongoing learning and focus on implementing best practices to make sure all operations are managed with efficiency and effectiveness is impressive. Charles’ contributions were recently recognized when he was awarded as the honorary recipient of the BE TRUSTWORTHY AWARD from Timber’s Annual Recognition awards,” said Farrell.Only 45 minutes, yet a world away, Captiva Island is connected to Florida’s mainland via Sanibel Causeway and a small bridge over Blind Pass, joining it to Sanibel Island. Tucked away at the northern end of the five-mile long, one-half-mile wide Captiva Island, South Seas is between Pine Island Sound and the Gulf of Mexico, ensconced by two-and-a-half miles of powder-white beaches lapped by turquoise tides. The resort offers a range of accommodations of varying types, each steps from the Gulf of Mexico including beach villas, marina villas, tennis villas and beach homes are now available for reservations.For more information on holiday festivities, visit https://www.southseas.com/holiday-events/ . To reserve accommodations, visit SouthSeas.com or call (800) 237-6000. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @SouthSeasResort, or Instagram at @SouthSeasResort.# # #About South SeasPresenting classic island charm, the 330-acre South Seas is nestled among mangroves with more than half of the resort a dedicated wildlife preserve and estuary. World-renowned fishing, boating, and yachting, and discovering storied barrier islands are among the unforgettable experiences of a South Seas guest. The resort has been a cherished destination for more than 75 years. A new chapter begins, one that has been inspired by the many past generations of guests, and thoughtfully recast for the future. South Seas has embarked on a phased reopening, an important milestone in efforts towards recovery and rebuilding from the devastation of Hurricane Ian, dedicated to delivering a resilient, world-class resort.

