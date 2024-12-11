CoachCare Announces $11 Million Investment from Catalyst Investors, Expanding Growth Potential

Total 2024 debt and equity funding surpasses $110 million, bolstering organic and acquisition-focused growth strategy.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoachCare, a leader in remote patient monitoring (RPM) and virtual care management, announced an $11 million investment from growth equity firm Catalyst Investors. This latest round follows a $48 million funding in June led by Integrity Growth Partners and Topmark Partners, bringing CoachCare’s total equity funding for 2024 to $59 million. In addition, the company has secured a credit facility with Everberg Capital, providing up to $52 million in debt financing. With these initiatives, CoachCare has raised over $110 million in debt and equity capital this year to support its dual-pronged growth strategy and to provide liquidity to its existing equity holders.

“The capital raised this year allows us to scale our platform, accelerate innovation, and broaden our reach to healthcare providers and patients,” said Wes Haydon, President and Co-Founder of CoachCare. “By strategically deploying these resources via M&A and organic growth initiatives, we can continue to improve patient outcomes, streamline provider operations, and reduce the overall cost of care within the healthcare system.”

In connection with the Catalyst Investors transaction, Kapil Desai has joined CoachCare’s Board of Directors.

"Chronic health conditions affect a majority of American adults and represent the bulk of healthcare-related spend in the United States," said Desai. "CoachCare offers a differentiated combination of technology and best-in-class service, aligning incentives across providers, payer, and patients to drive effective preventative care and improved health outcomes."

In addition, CoachCare welcomes Elias Davis to its Board of Directors who recently joined Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) within the office of the CEO. Elias previously served as a Partner at MS&AD Ventures and Kli Capital.

“Elias brings invaluable experience and a proven track record in scaling organizations and fostering innovation,” said Andrew Zengilowski, CEO and Co-Founder of CoachCare. “His addition to the Board strengthens our ability to execute on our strategic objectives and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

CoachCare’s 2024 funding marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey, enabling both organic expansion and continued M&A, such as its recent acquisitions of Dedica Health and Revolution Health Solutions.

About CoachCare

CoachCare, based in New York, provides a comprehensive suite of remote care solutions, including remote patient monitoring (RPM), chronic care management (CCM), and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM). Its mission is to enhance patient outcomes, improve provider efficiency, and reduce costs across the healthcare system. CoachCare’s solutions are trusted by hundreds of healthcare organizations and have supported more than 150,000 patients nationwide. For more information, visit www.coachcare.com.

About Catalyst Investors

Catalyst Investors is a growth equity firm based in New York. Over the past 20-plus years, Catalyst has invested in rapidly growing technology companies and has established a successful track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and helping companies scale. Recent investments and exits include Breezeway, BrightFarms, Clinicient, EDB, Fusion, LinkSquares, Pax8, Presence, Sevaro, Tava, and Weave. For more information, visit www.catalyst.com.

About Everberg Capital

Everberg Capital is a private investment firm specializing in providing flexible financing solutions to high-growth companies. Its credit facility solutions empower businesses to scale efficiently and meet their strategic objectives. For more information, visit www.everbergcapital.com.

