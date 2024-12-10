TGW Logistics wins two Reader’s Choice Awards for RovoFlex and Stingray Shuttle

TGW Logistics' RovoFlex TGW Logistics' Stingray Shuttle

The wins solidify TGW Logistics’ position as a leading warehouse automation company and shed light on the innovative strength of the systems integrator.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This fall, the U.S. publications Material Handling Product News and Material Handling 24/7 co-hosted their Reader’s Choice Products of the Year Awards for the ninth time. TGW Logistics entered into two categories and won in both. RovoFlex, TGW Logistics’ new robotic picking solution built for round-the-clock efficiency, won the award in the Piece Picking Robotics category, while the Stingray Shuttle, a robust and energy efficient ASRS technology, won the award in the Automated Storage category.

Christoph Wolkerstorfer, Chief Technology Officer at TGW Logistics, is pleased to see the public recognition: “Technological innovations have been part of TGW Logistics´ DNA for more than 50 years. With RovoFlex and our shuttle system, we offer solutions that help to solve our customers' challenges. We care deeply about providing a breadth of high-performance automated intralogistics solutions to customers around the world – with teams dedicated to designing and continuously refining our various technologies.”

MAXIMIZING PRODUCTIVITY AND EFFICIENCY WITH ROVOFLEX

Readers were won over by RovoFlex’s hybrid picking option, which allows the PickCenter One workstations to operate continuously during worker breaks or off-hours. This versatility makes it ideal for peak periods, achieving a throughput of up to 1,000 picks per hour and carefully handling a wide variety of goods. In addition, RovoFlex’s sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) enables continuous optimization and learning from the picking process.

HIGH PERFORMANCE AND ENERGY SAVINGS WITH STINGRAY

TGW Logistics’ Stingray Shuttle, on the other hand, stood out for its outstanding throughput of up to 1,500 load carriers per hour per aisle. The innovative technology can operate in temperatures as low as -22°F, a key factor for grocery businesses, and can autonomously execute “health checks”. Sustainability-minded readers appreciated that Stingray Shuttles employ regenerative braking energy stored in supercapacitors, minimizing overall energy consumption while returning recovered energy to the power grid. And by using regionally sourced wood instead of plastic for the covers, 25 tons of plastic can be saved every year in production.

