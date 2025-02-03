TGW Logistics with renewed brand presence: modern, worldly, innovative, and multidimensional

The world is changing ever faster and TGW Logistics is changing with it. This rebranding builds on corporate DNA and translates it into a new visual presence.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is changing ever faster and TGW Logistics is changing with it. The reworked brand presence is the visible expression of the transformation process that the warehouse automation specialist is undergoing. This rebranding builds on the corporate DNA that has developed over the last 55 years and translates it into an unmistakable new presence. With fresh colors, a bold design and a strong slogan that gets to the heart of TGW Logistics' aspiration: It's possible.

The world is one full of decisions – and one full of contradictions, in which companies have to make new choices every day. Profit or sustainability? Technology or humanity? Speed or precision? Daily life is characterized by such either-or decisions. But what if there were a way to unite instead of divide? That is exactly the approach that TGW Logistics takes, combining the best of two worlds. This allows “AND” to take center stage, and with it the power of collaboration.

BRAND TRANSFORMATION

The relaunch is the visible expression of a reorientation. TGW Logistics has grown a lot over the past years and its turnover recently surpassed the billion-dollar-mark for the first time in the company's history. The product and solution portfolio has also undergone a sustainable expansion: in addition to the mechatronic engineering know-how built up over the last five decades, expertise in software and digitalization is also among TGW Logistics' core competencies as a systems integrator. The reworked brand identity represents a step in this transformation process, provides clarity, and highlights TGW Logistics' ongoing development.

VARIETY, MULTIDIMENSIONALITY, AND DYNAMISM

The new branding will contribute to further strengthening TGW Logistics' position in the core markets of Europe, North America, and Asia. Colors and shapes stand for variety, multidimensionality, and dynamism. "It’s possible" is a promise to customers, suppliers, employees, and the public to achieve more – and to make the impossible possible.

“TGW Logistics creates solutions that do not require compromise. We provide a workplace that fosters individuality and at the same time strengthens team spirit. Our systems combine speed and precision; they provide high performance today, and are simultaneously ready for the challenges of tomorrow,” affirms Henry Puhl, CEO of TGW Logistics. “We see ourselves as enablers, supporting our customers in the realization of their plans for the future: responsible, passionate and independent.”

