TGW Logistics with renewed brand presence: modern, worldly, innovative, and multidimensional

TGW Logistics' global management team standing near a large & sign, representing the new rebranding and promise of "it's possible"

The world is changing ever faster and TGW Logistics is changing with it. This rebranding builds on corporate DNA and translates it into a new visual presence.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is changing ever faster and TGW Logistics is changing with it. The reworked brand presence is the visible expression of the transformation process that the warehouse automation specialist is undergoing. This rebranding builds on the corporate DNA that has developed over the last 55 years and translates it into an unmistakable new presence. With fresh colors, a bold design and a strong slogan that gets to the heart of TGW Logistics' aspiration: It's possible.

The world is one full of decisions – and one full of contradictions, in which companies have to make new choices every day. Profit or sustainability? Technology or humanity? Speed or precision? Daily life is characterized by such either-or decisions. But what if there were a way to unite instead of divide? That is exactly the approach that TGW Logistics takes, combining the best of two worlds. This allows “AND” to take center stage, and with it the power of collaboration.

BRAND TRANSFORMATION

The relaunch is the visible expression of a reorientation. TGW Logistics has grown a lot over the past years and its turnover recently surpassed the billion-dollar-mark for the first time in the company's history. The product and solution portfolio has also undergone a sustainable expansion: in addition to the mechatronic engineering know-how built up over the last five decades, expertise in software and digitalization is also among TGW Logistics' core competencies as a systems integrator. The reworked brand identity represents a step in this transformation process, provides clarity, and highlights TGW Logistics' ongoing development.

VARIETY, MULTIDIMENSIONALITY, AND DYNAMISM

The new branding will contribute to further strengthening TGW Logistics' position in the core markets of Europe, North America, and Asia. Colors and shapes stand for variety, multidimensionality, and dynamism. "It’s possible" is a promise to customers, suppliers, employees, and the public to achieve more – and to make the impossible possible.

“TGW Logistics creates solutions that do not require compromise. We provide a workplace that fosters individuality and at the same time strengthens team spirit. Our systems combine speed and precision; they provide high performance today, and are simultaneously ready for the challenges of tomorrow,” affirms Henry Puhl, CEO of TGW Logistics. “We see ourselves as enablers, supporting our customers in the realization of their plans for the future: responsible, passionate and independent.”

TGW Logistics
TGW Logistics
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TGW Logistics with renewed brand presence: modern, worldly, innovative, and multidimensional

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
TGW Logistics
TGW Logistics
Company/Organization
TGW Logistics
3001 Orchard Vista Dr SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan, 49506
United States
+1 616-648-7738
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TGW Systems Inc. – the North American arm of TGW Logistics Group – is a leading systems integrator of automated warehouse solutions. With over 50 years of experience, we design, manufacture, implement and maintain trusted end-to-end solutions, which enable our customers to run their distribution network at the highest levels of productivity. Our tailored industry solutions for fashion & apparel, industrial & consumer goods and grocery are suited to manage dynamic market changes and make retailers and their fulfillment centers future-proof. TGW Logistics Group has subsidiaries in the US, Europe and China and employs more than 4,000 people worldwide.

More From This Author
TGW Logistics with renewed brand presence: modern, worldly, innovative, and multidimensional
TGW Logistics wins two Reader’s Choice Awards for RovoFlex and Stingray Shuttle
TGW Logistics has secured a major order from the Betty Barclay Group
View All Stories From This Author