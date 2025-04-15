BSH Hausgeräte GmbH relies on TGW Logistics

Starting in spring 2027, TGW technology will be responsible for production supply in one of the largest and most modern dishwasher factories in the world.

MARCHTRENK, AUSTRIA, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Bavarian district of Dillingen, ground was recently broken for a shuttle warehouse for the home appliance specialist BSH Hausgeräte GmbH. By spring 2027, TGW Logistics will complete a highly automated mini-load warehouse that will supply production with components reliably and quickly. More than 50 shuttle robots will ensure that the required components are supplied to the assembly workstations at just the right moment.

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH represents a portfolio of world-renowned home appliance brands, including Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau and Neff. The company employs 60,000 people and generated a revenue of 14.8 billion euros in 2023. Founded in 1960, the Dillingen factory produced roughly 1.9 million washing machines in 2024, making this location one of the largest and most modern washing machine factories in the world.

AUTOMATED GUIDED VEHICLES AS AN EXPANSION OPTION

As part of a revised factory layout, the material flow is also being reimagined, prompting a sustainable boost in speed and efficiency. A highly automated shuttle system will play a central role as buffer for the production supply. More than 50 shuttle robots will handle the reliable storage and retrieval of components. This way, the workstations can be supplied with components just in time. What's more, the trendsetting final assembly concept will establish an environment free of forklift trucks, thus paving the way for the use of automated guided vehicles (AGVs).

HIGH EFFICIENCY IN DAY-TO-DAY OPERATION

"Automation combined with optimal space utilization through quintuple deep storage in the shuttle system will enable high efficiency," emphasizes Johann Steinkellner, CEO of the Central Europe Customer Unit at TGW Logistics. "We are delighted that BSH found our concept so persuasive. This is already TGW Logistics' second collaboration at the Dillingen location, and we are confident that more will follow."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.