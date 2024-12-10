Carbon Trade eXchange (CTX) & UNFCCC CDM Registry Renew Partnership Contract

Access the worlds Carbon Markets Highest Quality Carbon Credits Technology to Save the Planet

Unique Agreement for Global Voluntary Carbon Market trade

CTX is proud to be leading the world in Business carbon solutions and global innovative Climate Finance” — Wayne Sharpe

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carbon Trade exchange (CTX) is proud to announce the 4th extension for two (2) more years of the Agreement for the partnership with the UNFCCC CDM Registry that went live in 2017. Hundreds of projects worldwide have benefited from this longstanding unique relationship, and buyers globally benefit from having access to wholesale priced UNFCCC CDM Certified Emissions Reductions (CER’s) from many project types and nations some of which are unique to the CDM program.At the beginning of December, CTX had listed over 2 million CDM CER credits directly from the CDM Registry (Valued over $3.28 million) plus an additional 1.12 million CTX UN CERs in our 3 National Registry accounts (UK, Dutch EU and Australia) valued over $1.66 million.With prices starting as low as $0.60 (60 cents) per ton of CO2e, these ‘Buy to Retire’ credits allow corporate buyers to keep average prices reasonable in a well constructed portfolio of offsets that combines some of the diverse credits from other credit standards.CTX is the only Exchange that can trade CDM CERs and CTX CERs electronically.The agreement includes Global Environmental Markets (GEM) who execute CTX clearance and settlement via the Westpac Bank solution since 2010, and the CTX OTC trade division Environmental Markets Services. CTX will happily execute trades for non CTX members over the counter (OTC)."CTX is proud to be leading the world in Business carbon solutions and global innovative Climate Finance" says CEO and Founder Wayne Sharpe - Winner of the EU Fintech Innovator of the Year Award in 2023.About CERs and the CDMCertified Emission Reductions (CERs) are units that are issued for greenhouse gas (GHG)emission reductions from Clean Development Mechanism (or CDM) activities. Over 2 billion CDM CER Credits have been issued or traded since its inception in 2006. These are from verified projects, which support and foster sustainable development in developing countries. The activities take place with the help of ‘Climate Finance’ (investments) by other Parties, or other entities, who purchase CERs to offset greenhouse gas emissions. The offsetting is made possible through the retirement of CERs, a process that removes the CERs from the market, so that they cannot be traded and used again.About CTX & GEMCTX is the world’s first, leading and only truly Global exchange for the Voluntary Carbon Markets, Global Environmental Markets Ltd (GEM) is a world-renowned Fintech company licenses Registry software solutions and the Trading Exchange Technology for environmental commodity markets, and an approved vendor to the World Bank. With the largest carbon inventory globally, CTX holds Registry accounts in 14 Registries, including Verra VCS, Gold Standard, BioCarbon Standard, Global Carbon Registry and Cercarbono .For more information, please contact trading@ctxglobal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.