Technology Partners and Ouellette & Associates Join Forces, Combining 70 Years of Expertise to Empower Tech Leaders

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology Partners, a leading provider of innovative solutions and technology talent, and Ouellette & Associates (O&A), a pioneer in IT leadership development, today announced they are joining forces. This strategic union brings together complementary strengths to deliver transformative solutions at the intersection of people, process, and technology.With a combined 70 years of industry leadership, this partnership creates new possibilities in talent recruitment, custom software development, data management, AI-driven solutions, and leadership development programs for forward-thinking organizations.“Our clients are facing more complexity and higher expectations than ever before,” said Greg Nichols, Co-Founder and President of Technology Partners. “We’re excited to expand our ability to serve as a trusted advisor to tech leaders while creating a force multiplier for our clients – and we look forward to unveiling more about what this means for them in the months ahead.”"This strategic move amplifies our ability to help CIOs across the globe drive transformation, accelerate change and facilitate disruption" added Dan Roberts, CEO of Ouellette & Associates. "Tech leaders need a more robust pipeline of future ready IT leaders and a workforce that shows up and drives value as a strategic partner and sees around corners as the innovative anticipator. By joining forces with Technology Partners we're uniquely positioned to help CIOs build world class culture, a high performing workforce and custom technology solutions to help organizations win in today's dynamic environment."The partnership builds on a foundation of successful collaboration, including the Technology Leadership Experience (TechLX) program, which has equipped hundreds of IT professionals with essential leadership capabilities for today’s technology landscape.“Our industry moves fast, and sustainable success requires both exceptional technology and visionary leadership,” said Lisa Nichols, Co-Founder and CEO of Technology Partners. “By combining forces with O&A, we’re bringing together proven expertise in technology solutions and leadership development to help our clients transform and thrive.”About Technology PartnersTechnology Partners is a leading provider of technology talent and solutions. For over 30 years, the company has empowered organizations to achieve their goals through top-tier staffing, custom software development, artificial intelligence, and data management solutions. For more information, visit www.technologypartners.net About Ouellette & Associates, A Division of Technology PartnersOuellette & Associates (O&A) has pioneered IT leadership development for over 40 years, transforming the careers of thousands of technology professionals and empowering over 3,500 IT organizations globally. For more information, visit www.ouellette-online.com

