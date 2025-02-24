Technology Partners Launches Databasin from Stealth Mode to Power the AI Era with Data Integration & Automation

Platform simplifies data integration, automation, and AI adoption—now available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology Partners today announced the launch of Databasin, a next-generation data integration and automation platform designed to help enterprises streamline data management and accelerate AI adoption.Developed within Technology Partners’ Cloud Data & AI (DAI) practice, Databasin enables organizations to unify structured and unstructured data, automate workflows, and enhance data governance within their own environments. The platform is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.“Data integration shouldn’t be a bottleneck for AI adoption,” said Jacob Gower, DAI Director at Technology Partners and Co-Founder of Databasin. “With Databasin, organizations can streamline complex data workflows, reduce engineering overhead, and accelerate their AI strategies—all without compromising security or control.”“AI and analytics depend on clean, accessible data, yet many organizations struggle with fragmented systems and outdated data processes,” said Greg Nichols, President of Technology Partners. “Databasin eliminates these challenges by providing a scalable, automated solution that simplifies data integration and ensures organizations are AI-ready.”The platform has been developed and tested in collaboration with Washington University in St. Louis, addressing real-world challenges in data consolidation, security, and automation. The platform provides:• Seamless Data Integration – Connects to nearly 250 structured and unstructured data sources, including databases, SaaS platforms, and APIs.• Automated Pipelines – A visual, point-and-click interface for securely moving data across environments without manual ETL processes.• Built-In Automations – Allows users to execute SQL commands, apply business logic, and orchestrate workflows in a privacy-first framework.• Enterprise-Grade Security & Governance – Features end-to-end encryption, granular access controls, and compliance-ready governance to maintain regulatory standards.“AI initiatives often stall because data management is too complex, too slow, or too expensive,” said Chris Lundeberg, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Databasin. “Databasin simplifies the process, giving organizations the ability to scale AI-driven insights faster, without the typical integration headaches.”Live Demonstrations at HIMSS 2025The Databasin team will exhibit at HIMSS 2025 in Las Vegas (March 3-6), where attendees can experience live demonstrations and learn how the platform enhances data automation in healthcare, life sciences, and enterprise AI applications.In partnership with Databricks, Databasin will also be featured in a theater session, showcasing how organizations can leverage real-time data automation and advanced analytics to drive AI innovation.Databasin is available now on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, making it easier for enterprises to deploy AI-ready data automation within their existing infrastructure.For more information, visit Databasin.ai or meet the team at HIMSS 2025.

