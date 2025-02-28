The UpWrite Group Expands Media Portfolio with Launch of The UnderDawg

Restoring independent sports journalism, The UnderDawg delivers in-depth SIU athletics coverage with a focus on integrity, analysis, and community impact.

MARION , IL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UpWrite Group has announced the launch of The UnderDawg, an independent digital publication focused on delivering comprehensive coverage of Southern Illinois University athletics. This initiative aims to address the decline in dedicated local sports journalism by providing in-depth analysis, athlete features, and reporting tailored to the SIU community.Founded by veteran journalist and SIU alumnus Joe Szynkowski, The UnderDawg is positioned to enhance coverage of Saluki athletics through independent, reader-supported journalism. Szynkowski, a 2005 SIU graduate and former reporter for The Southern Illinoisan, has contributed to national outlets including The New York Times, Fox & Friends, Entrepreneur Magazine, and AARP.“The reduction in local sports coverage has created a significant gap in reporting on SIU athletics,” said Szynkowski. “The UnderDawg is committed to producing high-quality, independent journalism that provides meaningful insight into the university’s athletic programs, student-athletes, and broader sports culture.”The publication operates on a subscriber-supported model, ensuring editorial independence and a focus on substantive reporting rather than ad-driven content. The UnderDawg will offer original reporting, expert analysis, and historical perspectives, providing readers with a comprehensive resource for SIU athletics coverage.With an emphasis on storytelling, The UnderDawg will take a deeper look at the challenges and successes of SIU’s teams, providing readers with content that extends beyond game recaps. The platform will highlight the impact of student-athletes on and off the field, coaching philosophies, and the evolving landscape of collegiate athletics in the Missouri Valley Conference. Additionally, the publication aims to reconnect alumni and supporters with SIU’s athletic programs, fostering engagement through insightful, community-driven reporting.In addition to its commitment to in-depth sports journalism, The UnderDawg seeks to play a role in the larger effort to revitalize local news coverage in Southern Illinois. By prioritizing journalistic integrity and community engagement, the publication is not only a source for sports news but also a case study in sustaining independent media in a challenging industry environment.As media consolidation continues to limit local journalism resources, The UnderDawg serves as a response to the need for sustained, in-depth sports reporting. The UpWrite Group is seeking partnerships with grant organizations, community sponsors, and individual supporters to further the mission of preserving independent sports journalism in Southern Illinois.For more information, to subscribe, or to explore funding opportunities, visit www.underdawgsports.com or contact Joe Szynkowski at Joe@theupwritegroup.com.

