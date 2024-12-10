Sounding Board and Degreed partner to address growing demand for scalable leadership coaching

Customers can now integrate Sounding Board leadership coaching pathways with Degreed’s learning experience platform.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sounding Board , the leader transformation company, and Degreed , the world’s leading enterprise learning platform for skill-driven development, announced a new strategic partnership providing customers streamlined access to leadership coaching at scale.According to Degreed’s data, leadership and leadership development rank among the top 10 skills for learners. These findings reflect the World Economic Forum’s 2023 Future of Jobs Report, which finds leadership development a top priority for various industries such as supply chain, transportation, and advanced manufacturing. The strategic partnership between Sounding Board and Degreed enables customers to easily scale and integrate leadership coaching alongside other learning pathways within Degreed’s learning experience platform.“We’re thrilled to partner with Degreed, which recognizes the need to personalize learning and development in a scalable way,” says Christine Tao, co-founder and CEO at Sounding Board. “Together, we’ll make it easier for customers to drive lasting impact through leadership coaching, expanding leaders’ key capabilities and increasing their capacity.”Sounding Board specializes in leader transformation for business impact. Clients can easily build, scale, measure, and track coaching and mentoring programs through its award-winning software. With a global network of world-class leadership coaches, clients can easily tailor leadership coaching programs to their specific business objectives.“Our partnership with Sounding Board empowers organizations to scale leadership development like never before. By integrating Sounding Board’s tailored coaching pathways into Degreed’s skill-driven platform, we enable businesses to build stronger leaders while aligning development efforts with their unique strategic goals. Together, we’re transforming how companies cultivate leadership capabilities to drive real business impact,” said Elizabeth Barisik, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Degreed.About Sounding BoardSounding Board, the leader transformation company, offers a tech-driven, human-centric approach to leadership development in a volatile world. With world-class leadership coaches and the most flexible software for delivering customized, measurable coaching and mentoring programs, our award-winning platform accelerates the growth of leaders at all levels and empowers organizations to thrive through disruption and change.About DegreedDegreed is the enterprise learning company, offering the world’s leading platform for driving skill driven learning and development. Degreed enables organizations to collect, understand, and build skills to develop a workforce that’s ready for anything. To learn more about Degreed, visit www.degreed.com

